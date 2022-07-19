Love Island USA Season 4: Where to follow new islanders on Instagram?

With all the fresh new faces, Season 4 of Love Island USA is set to arrive on screen this Tuesday, July 19. Every season, viewers get to meet a vibrant group of contestants who successfully grip their attention with their eccentric personalities.

Moreover, this season of Love Island USA also has some very high-spirited and colorful contestants who are already fascinating viewers. Hence, in this article, we will be marking their Instagram handles so fans can get to know them better.

Ten new contestants will appear first on the show. However, every season as the show proceeds, viewers get to meet nearly 20 to 30 islanders.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Throughout their stay, temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or 'recouple' with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed."

Instagram handles of the islanders from Love Island USA season 4

Viewers should know that all the contestants of Love Island USA season 4 are on Instagram. Also, these contestants regularly share updates on their social media, which makes it more interesting. Take a look at their Instagram handles:

1) Courtney Boerner

24-year-old Courtney Boerner is a stylist in Los Angeles, California. Originally from Florida, her dating history involves both men and women. However, in the villa, she will be looking for emotionally intelligent men.

Viewers can follow her at: @courtneylynn

2) Zeta Morrison

Zeta Morrison is a 29-year-old professional babysitter and model. Although she has dated a variety of men, none of it was worth the effort, according to her.

Her Instagram handle is: @iamzetamorrison

3) Deborah Chub

26-year-old personal assistant Deborah Chub is originally from Dallas but currently resides in Redondo Beach, California. She has been single for more than five years. However, she is now ready to be back in the game.

Viewers can follow the personal assistant at: @debchubb.

4) Sereniti Springs

Sereniti is a 28-year-old bartender from Clovis, California who currently resides in New Orleans. A sucker for cute smiles, Sereniti will be looking for family-oriented men on Love Island season 4.

Viewers can follow her at: @serenitisprings

5) Sydney Paight

Sydney Paige is an operations manager for a tech start-up. The 22-year-old is obsessed with Paris Hilton and dreams of becoming a "trophy-wife" someday. Lastly, she has a celebrity crush on Harry Jowsey from Netflix's Too Hot to Handle.

@sydneypaight is the official handle of Sydney Paight.

6) Andy Voyen

Andy Voyen is a 23-year-old realtor from Minneapolis. He doesn't hesitate from having women that he's interested in. Moreover, the realtor loves fishing, skiing, tubing, etc.

Viewers can follow Andy Voyen at: @andyvoyen

7) Felipe Gomes

32-year-old Felipe Gomes is an international model from São Paulo, Brazil. He currently lives in Dubai and claims that he doesn't fall in love very easily!

Viewers can follow the Brazilian at @felipevgms

8) Jessey Bary

Jesse Bray is a 27-year-old courier who is obsessed with having milk and drinks three-four gallons per week. Moreover, he has been looking for celebrities with a generous heart.

He can be followed at: @jesselamontbray

9) Isaiah Campbell

Isaiah Campbell is a 21-year-old waiter from Sioux Falls, N.D. With that being said, he currently resides in Delray, Fla. Entering the show, he is looking for a hygienic and family-oriented girl in the upcoming season.

Viewers can follow him at: @zayycamp

10) Timmy Pandolfi

21-year-old Timmy Pandolfi is a personal trainer and real estate agent from New York City who currently resides in Los Angeles. Moreover, the Love Island USA heartthrob believes kindness to be a person's greatest characteristic.

Timmy Pandolfi can be followed at: @timmyswerve13

Viewers can watch the premiere of Love Island USA season 4 on July 19 on Peacock.

