Love Island USA Season 4: Premiere date, location, and further details explored

Season 4 of Love Island USA is right around the corner. The upcoming season of the dating reality TV show is set to premiere on July 19, 2022. The series is yet to reveal the exact location where Season 4 was filmed. However, we do know that the filming took place somewhere along the California coast. Chances are that the new season will retain a sunny, beachy vibe.

The dating reality show has previously been filmed in places like Fiji and Las Vegas.

Season 4 of Love Island USA will feature a set of singletons looking for love. They have to compete in physical challenges after choosing a partner with whom they wish to play for the rest of the season. However, the one who fails to find an ideal partner gets eliminated from the game.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Throughout their stay, temptations will rise and drama will ensue as the Islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or 'recouple' with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed."

What is Love Island USA Season 4 all about?

Love Island USA has been inspired by its British counterpart that streams on Hulu. The dating reality show features singletons from different corners of the country who desire to explore romance amongst new faces. They aim to find one person with whom they can compete for the entire duration of the series.

However, the journey will not be easy for these contestants as the challenge is to stick to one person and resist temptation. Also, no person in the villa is prohibited to 'recouple'. They could fall for contestants who are already dating someone else in the villa. Contestants who fail to find an ideal partner will get dumped from the show.

Amidst all the romance and dating fuss, they cannot get distracted from their goal of winning the season. They have to concentrate on winning challenges to gain the advantages that they can use to get ahead.

Ultimately, the champion couple will win a grand cash prize of $100,000.

Love Island USA Season 4: Where to watch, host

Fans should know that while the previous three seasons of Love Island USA ran on CBS, the show has signed up to telecast on Peacock for its fourth season.

Jenny Groom, Executive VP of Entertainment and Unscripted Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said about the upcoming season coming to Peacock:

“Love Island is a highly addictive dating format that is primed for a streaming service like Peacock where we can push boundaries...The series took pop culture by storm after the U.K. format found fans across the world, and we are thrilled to be able to bring an all-new version to Peacock this summer anchoring our unscripted slate.”

The new season of the dating reality show will be hosted by Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland. She will be replacing Arielle Vandenburg, the host of the previous two seasons. The show will drop six episodes every week, which means that the season will have 80 episodes in total.

Viewers will be able to watch the show's premiere on July 19 on Peacock.

