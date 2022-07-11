Who is Adam Collard from Love Island UK? Fans can’t keep calm as ex-islander returns to Season 8

Love Island UK aired a brand new episode on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 09.00 pm ET on ITV2. While the episode began with the usual drama, it ended with a surprise that left viewers and long-time fans of the show shocked. Just as the show was about to end, they announced that ex-islander Adam Collard was set to return to the villa.

Love Island UK threw one of the biggest twists till date to its viewers as the Newcastle native was regarded as the series' villain when he debuted in Season 4. During his stint, he kept changing his mind and dating multiple women, wreaking havoc. With him rejoining the show, it is clear that the contestant hasn't found love yet. Will he come back as a changed man or go back to his previous self?

Who is Love Island UK contestant Adam Collard?

The 26-year-old contestant will be the first Islander to ever return to Love Island UK as a cast member and is set to "ruffle some feathers" among the current batch of contestants with his entrance. Adam was announced on Sunday night as the "ultimate bombshell," with a clip at the end of the episode teasing his appearance.

Adam featured on the fourth season of Love Island UK, which aired in 2018. After revealing his comeback, he is all set to add more fuel to the fire and change the dynamics of the show's existing relationships.

Check out what fans have to say about his return.

Chino’s Father ☆☆ @MrMeeds 🤣 Nah Adam is the biggest villain in #Loveisland history so this is so so perfect hahaha. I think this might be the most toxic love island season so far Nah Adam is the biggest villain in #Loveisland history so this is so so perfect hahaha. I think this might be the most toxic love island season so far 😭🤣

Valentine @nimu_kamau These producers really don’t care this season. Here for the messiness though. They brought Adam back?These producers really don’t care this season. Here for the messiness though. #LoveIsland They brought Adam back? 😂😂😂 These producers really don’t care this season. Here for the messiness though. #LoveIsland

سمر @samarmrza now that adam is back can we get an all star season plz n thank u 🫶🏼 #LoveIsland now that adam is back can we get an all star season plz n thank u 🫶🏼#LoveIsland

soph., @bIazedurie Sorry did I just see someone say ADAM is coming back? Oh my GOD #LoveIsland Sorry did I just see someone say ADAM is coming back? Oh my GOD #LoveIsland

Aimee Read @aimeereadd Adam is about to rockkk the villa and I am so here for it!!! #LoveIsland Adam is about to rockkk the villa and I am so here for it!!! #LoveIsland

🦂 INDIYAH FC @2fixed2care like the same Adam that shamelessly had a new girl every week just because? This season is going down in history I’m sorry #weonsmoke They really are bringing back Adamlike the same Adam that shamelessly had a new girl every week just because? This season is going down in history I’m sorry #LoveIsland They really are bringing back Adam 💀💀💀💀💀 like the same Adam that shamelessly had a new girl every week just because? This season is going down in history I’m sorry #LoveIsland #weonsmoke https://t.co/qAAtYb7yLK

Dwayne @ThatCitizen Adam Collard in the #LoveIsland villa is better than any DC series crossover. Adam Collard in the #LoveIsland villa is better than any DC series crossover.

He made his debut in Season 4 of the hit dating series alongside popular former contestants including Wes Nelson (24), Alex George (31), and winner Dani Dyer (25), among many others. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what lies in store as he makes his entrance in the next episode.

During his stint, he created quite a stir and was swiftly deemed the villain of the show. He got involved with multiple women, naturally creating a lot of drama. He entered the villa on Day 1 and coupled up with Kendall Knight. However, he quickly dumped her for another contestant, Rosie Williams.

The Love Island UK contestant's relationship with Rosie didn't last long and he proceeded to couple up with Zara McDermott before changing his mind and dating Darylle Sargeant in Casa Amor. Although him and Zara got back together after returning to the UK from the Majorcan villa, they split up eight months later in 2019.

However, during their relationship, Adam was said to have had a tattoo in the form of the alphabet "Z" as a tribute to his now ex-girlfriend. He later dated beauty influencer Sarah Godfrey for a few months and was recently linked to The Only Way is Essex alum Demi Sims in 2020.

The star has a whopping 931K followers on social media and is the founder of Sculpt Fitness. He constantly updates his fans with gym sessions, food suggestions, nutrient knowledge, and more.

On Sunday night's episode of Love Island UK, Tasha Ghouri gave Andrew Le Page his ring back. He later apologized to her for hiding what he did with Coco. Dami Hope stressed his romantic feelings towards Indiyah, while Jacques O'Neill planned a surprise for Paige Thorne. Finally, Josh Le Grove and Danica Taylor tried to clear their heads regarding their relationship.

The ITV hit series, which premiered on Monday, June 6, 2022, saw 11 islanders enter the villa to find love and a suitable partner to spend the rest of their lives with. Initially, they were paired with fellow contestants, but as time progressed, they found others who matched their style. Fans can get to watch Love Island UK on ITV2.

