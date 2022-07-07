Why do fans think Jacques O’Neill is the worst Love Island contestant of all time?

On this week's episode of Love Island, Jacques O’Neill explored his chances with other girls while keeping Paige Thorne on the sidelines. Fans weren't impressed with him and slammed his behavior online, even labeling him as "the worst Love Island contestant of all time."

Vee @VilCreates I can’t stop saying it but Jacques is literally the worst love island contestant of all time #LoveIsland I can’t stop saying it but Jacques is literally the worst love island contestant of all time #LoveIsland

The Love Island franchise has been extremely popular among viewers, and despite the fact that this season has received a considerable number of complaints, the drama quotient is too high for fans to give it a miss.

Fans slam Love Island contestant Jacques O’Neill for playing with Paige Thorne's feelings

On Day 31 of Love Island, viewers saw some tense decisions made by contestants just ahead of the Casa Amor recoupling. One among the group was Jacques O'Neill. After coming to the conclusion that he was spending a lot of time with Paige, he decided to explore other options in the villa.

The rugby player enjoyed a flirtatious conversation with newcomer Molly, following which he backtracked on his own comments and decided to pursue Cheyanne instead. He pulled her over for a chat and told her that he only wanted to get to know her. The pair then shared a kiss before deciding to share a bed together.

The contestant later confessed to fellow contestants Dami Hope and Luca Bish that he questioned his feelings over Paige after building a strong connection with Cheyanne.

His decision to test his feelings for Paige by getting close to Cheyanne didn't sit well with fans, and they criticized him for the same on social media.

Ari @justcallmeharii Dami and Jacques are actually disgusting to watch like it’s an eyesore how disrespectfully they are treating these women and then giggling about it in the corner like it’s a game?? #LoveIsland Dami and Jacques are actually disgusting to watch like it’s an eyesore how disrespectfully they are treating these women and then giggling about it in the corner like it’s a game?? #LoveIsland

dabaddest @faxxmachine_ Watching last mights episode and Jacques is a terrible, terrible person. Textbook misogynist. I can’t deal with this. #LoveIsland Watching last mights episode and Jacques is a terrible, terrible person. Textbook misogynist. I can’t deal with this. #LoveIsland

Ari @justcallmeharii Whoever jumps in his bed jumps in??! Jacques really thinks highly of himself #LoveIsland Whoever jumps in his bed jumps in??! Jacques really thinks highly of himself #LoveIsland

Madi @Laurens_LilB Why do I feel like Gemma knew Jacques was coming in and she had to sign something where they wouldn’t talk about what actually happened in their relationship. He’s a big red flag. She has to want to say something #LoveIsland Why do I feel like Gemma knew Jacques was coming in and she had to sign something where they wouldn’t talk about what actually happened in their relationship. He’s a big red flag. She has to want to say something #LoveIsland

Chloe T @1chloet The fact Jacques nearly cried to Paige for speaking to Another lad and he’s done this … #LoveIsland can’t wait for tonight’s The fact Jacques nearly cried to Paige for speaking to Another lad and he’s done this …😂😂😂 #LoveIsland can’t wait for tonight’s😂

𝕃𝕚𝕧 🖤 @liv_pointer Jacques never really wanted Paige, he just picked her cause we all loved her before he went in. Watch him not recouple tonight and gaslight Paige into thinking he only ever wanted her, then dumping her the second they leave (if they make it that far together) #LoveIsland Jacques never really wanted Paige, he just picked her cause we all loved her before he went in. Watch him not recouple tonight and gaslight Paige into thinking he only ever wanted her, then dumping her the second they leave (if they make it that far together) #LoveIsland

#LoveIsland Jacques actually has a sickness. Dating a 16 year old, goes for the most passive girl in the villa, insults the least passive girl in the villa, and now he’s going for what seems to be the most passive of the Casa Amor girls. Jacques actually has a sickness. Dating a 16 year old, goes for the most passive girl in the villa, insults the least passive girl in the villa, and now he’s going for what seems to be the most passive of the Casa Amor girls. #LoveIsland

Bex @BexLH8 Jacques is literally that scrawny lad from school that never necked a bird until he had a semi glow up and then thought he was the absolute boy - lad needs to get a grip of himself #LoveIsland Jacques is literally that scrawny lad from school that never necked a bird until he had a semi glow up and then thought he was the absolute boy - lad needs to get a grip of himself #LoveIsland

Ben Jagun1 @BenJagun1 Paige is in for heartbreak and she's gonna cry like she's never cried before over Jacques and this is probably why him and Gemma broke up. #LoveIsland Paige is in for heartbreak and she's gonna cry like she's never cried before over Jacques and this is probably why him and Gemma broke up. #LoveIsland

What about the other relationships on Love Island?

On this week's episode of Love Island, Andrew Le Page got emotional thinking about how his feelings for fellow contestant Tasha Ghouri weren't reciprocated. He appeared to be conflicted over his feelings for her after kissing Coco and broke down in front of Jacques O'Neill. The star said:

I'm just not enough for the girl that I wanted. Tasha was what I wanted, I felt like we were building something, but I was just there because I was easy for her."

Meanwhile, Tasha didn't hold back and continued to get to know Billy in order to explore their connection. She confessed that they got along really well and that she had never felt this "fire" with anyone before.

In the main villa, Davide Sanclimenti reflected on his feelings for Ekin-su. Despite sharing a kiss with Molly earlier in the day, the star confessed that he kept thinking of the former. Fellow contestant Jay Younger advised him not to let his pride get in the way of a potential relationship with Ekin-Su.

"Right now it's quite obvious I think you still have a connection with Ekin, and you don't just wanna throw that to the side out of spite, it's not right man."

While Danica Taylor shared a romantic moment with Josh Le Grove, Indiyah was conflicted over her feelings between Dami and newcomer Deji Adeniyi.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger with many of the contestants having their heads scrambled ahead of the recoupling. The show cut right before fans could see who the contestants have chosen as their partners. Viewers will have to tune in to the next episode on Thursday to find out who leaves the villa single.

