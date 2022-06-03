Who is Andrew Le Page from Love Island UK 2022? Dubai native was recently accused online of stealing someone’s handbag

Love Island UK 2022 contestant Andrew Le Page was falsely accused online of stealing someone's handbag. Soon after the first batch of cast members of the series were released, a woman by the name of Carol came out to say that he had stolen her daughter's handbag.

The ITV reality dating show had its fans gearing up and excited for the same, however, Carol remained convinced that Andrew resembled a man who, according to her, stole her daughter's accessory from a Sainsbury's store in Bristol.

Taking to Twitter, Carol replied to the network's official announcement and said:

"He looks like the man who stole my daughter’s handbag in Sainsbury’s. Can you confirm please if he was in Bristol Sainsburys on March 12?"

Andrew's representatives, who were running his social media accounts, confirmed that it wasn't him and said:

"In all seriousness though, we can confirm that Andrew was in Dubai on 12th March when Carol’s daughter’s bag was stolen – we hope you find the perpetrator soon Carol."

Who is Love Island UK 2022 contestant Andrew Le Page?

The 27 year old real estate agent is from Guernsey. He will be a part of this season's Love Island UK on ITV. He arrives in the villa this summer with the hope to find love and a long-lasting relationship. The contestant has had his fair share of relationships and his most recent one came to an end as he made the big move to Dubai. Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said:

"The reason we ended is because I moved to Dubai. She had commitments in Guernsey and London, and we didn't have that much time for each other unfortunately, so we just decided it was best we went our separate ways. I wish nothing but the best for her. We ended on really good terms."

In his past few relationships, long-distance hasn't worked very well in his favor and has been the reason for most of them ending. This season, the hopeful Love Island UK contestant is entering the villa to get to know a girl while spending some quality time with her and eventually getting into a fulfilling relationship.

When asked how he would rate himself out of 10, he said:

"I would rate myself, out of 10, probably...I mean.. I'm not gonna be that arrogant..But I'd prpbably say an eight, or a nine for sure."

The Love Island UK contestant is completely ready to leave his dating years behind him and is now committed to having a serious relationship and finding someone special who could be the girl of his dreams. He said:

"I'm usually a relationship type person to be honest..Usually, I'm very very faithful."

His official Love Island UK bio states that with Andrew, there is no chance of "small talk," as "he's more than prepared to put in the graft." The contestant revealed that he'd confidently go up to the girls, have a chat and just get to know them. The bio further reads:

"One of Andrew's biggest icks is if you’re "someone with a really bad personality and someone who’s way over the top". This laid back, low-key lad doesn’t want to be dealing with any drama this summer."

Andrew has an active social media lifestyle with over 7K followers who are constantly updated about his rendezvous with friends and his personal training sessions. He also posts pictures regularly to show fans of his experience working in Dubai.

The star revealed to the Daily Mail that he had to get in shape before his Love Island UK debut as he had a considerable amount of breaks due to medical reasons.

"I need to get back in shape, quick. I had chest surgery, which meant I was out for six weeks. Two weeks ago I could start training again."

Andrew hopes to meet a fiery girl as his partner, someone like Kady McDermott, who appeared on season two of Love Island. He said:

"My type has always been Kady McDermott. So someone's who fiery, small, pocket rocket kind of thing. Someone who keeps me on my toes!"

The Love Island UK contestant also revealed that he was out for dinner with his parents when he got the news of him being cast on the show and they were very happy for their son. His friends also supported him as they knew he'd be good at it.

Season 8 of ITV's popular dating series Love Island UK is set to hit viewers' television screens on Monday, June 6, 2022 and will feature 11 hopeful contestants who find their partners who they can have a meaningful relationship with.

The season line-up of contestants also includes Michael Owen's daughter Gemma Owen, and Tasha Ghouri, the show's first ever deaf contestant, among many others.

