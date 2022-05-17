Who is Victoria Groce? Chaser “The Queen” is set to make her debut in The Chase Season 3 Episode 3

Victoria "The Queen" Groce will make her debut on the third episode of The Chase Season 3 on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. Along with the two new chasers, Brandon Blackwell and Buzzy Cohen, she joined the returning chasers Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer for a fast-paced battle of wit and intellect.

The Chase has been extremely popular among viewers since its inception because of its concept and how the competition is conducted. The reality game show returned for its third season on May 3, 2022, and it has been creating a lot of excitement amongst fans.

Last week, the three contestants, Emily Herndon, Suchita Sata, and McKinnie Sizemore, battled against James Holzhauer, The High Roller, to win money. The chaser answered many questions incorrectly in the final chase, losing out on $70,000.

Who is Chaser "The Queen" Victoria Groce?

Victoria Groce has been part of the international quizzing community over the past ten years and works as a Scientific Editorial Assistant at a biomaterials journal. Her success in the community proves that she is well-equipped to be in the position of a chaser on ABC's The Chase. She makes her debut and challenges three contestants to the ultimate quiz in episode 3.

The official synopsis of the episode titled You Landed a Husband From Rock, Paper, Scissors? reads:

"New chaser and top female quizzer in the world Victoria 'The Queen' Groce makes her official debut on the show. She faces off against a magician, singer and professional juggler."

Groce has participated in various competitions, including Odyssey of the Mind, Mathcounts, and Academic Bowl. She turned out to be very active in international quizzing groups since the mid- 2010s. Victoria is best known for her most notable appearance on Jeopardy! in 2005, when she ended David Madden’s 19-day winning streak.

She is credited with being one of the three Americans on the podium at the World Quizzing Championships, finishing third in 2020. Victoria was a member of the profitable American Quizzing World Cup group from 2021 to 2022.

The star is also one of the two people to have achieved the Top 10 status of the LearnedLeague Championship for the past three years. She was also voted World Quizzer of the Year at the 2021 World Quiz Awards, dominating individual and group quiz rounds/leagues.

Introducing her on The Chase, the host said:

"This is the smartest quizzer on the globe and she has no intention of giving up her title, or her crown. Fear her Majesty!"

The Chase @thechaseabc 🍿 Tune in to All TV lovers are welcome here!🍿 Tune in to #TheChase TOMORROW to see if you know your sitcoms as well as you think you do! All TV lovers are welcome here! 📺🍿 Tune in to #TheChase TOMORROW to see if you know your sitcoms as well as you think you do! https://t.co/B0nOtEBAzs

The Chase has become even more exciting with the debut of three new chasers who,like Mark “The Beast” Labbett and Ken Jennings, are very talented. The show has upheld its status as one of the best game shows on ABC and has excited its quality with the third season.

Tune in to The Chase on ABC for an exciting night of quizzes and chases.

