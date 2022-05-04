"Impressive Final Chase": Fans react to Chaser Brandon Blackwell's win on The Chase premiere

ABC's hit game show The Chase returned for its third season on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The game began with a new chaser for the installment, Brandon "The Lightning Bolt" Blackwell, faced by three opponents, namely attorney Felice, teacher Phil and office manager Shannon.

This season, Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell, and Buzzy Cohen joined the returning chasers, Chasers Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer, for a fast-paced battle of wit, intellect, and presence of mind. The contestants have to beat the chaser before their time runs out.

The premiere episode of the game show was every bit as exciting as viewers thought it to be. The show has upheld its status as one of the best game shows on ABC for the past two seasons and intends to do the same with this third installment by bringing in fresh faces.

Fans react to Chaser Brandon's win on The Chase premiere

Fans were very excited over the premiere and took to social media to express their feelings.

Eugene Byon @eybyon #TheChase Every correct answer I gave while playing along during the Final Chase I gave immediately after @_brandon2_ did. Every correct answer I gave while playing along during the Final Chase I gave immediately after @_brandon2_ did. 😳 #TheChase

Caitlyn @caitlynah12 Brandon was a good choice for a season premiere #TheChase Brandon was a good choice for a season premiere #TheChase

Petty White (they/them) @mickified #TheChase The Chaser playing the Final Chase always makes me a particular kind of stressed The Chaser playing the Final Chase always makes me a particular kind of stressed 😩 #TheChase

ᗰเҡε🌙 @8BallZen is goona kill them. I am not liking that number. Oh man!is goona kill them. #TheChase #TheChase ABC I am not liking that number. Oh man! ⚡ is goona kill them. #TheChase #TheChaseABC

Details on The Chase Season 3 Episode 1

The premiere episode of ABC's hit game show was an interesting one, with three new contestants trying to outwin the new chaser of the season, Brandon "The Lightning Bolt" Blackwell. While all three of them put their best foot forward, the Chaser took the win for this game in the final round.

The official synopsis of the episode titled They're Nerdy By Nature reads:

"Season three of ABC’s “The Chase” kicks off with new Chaser and world’s fastest quizzer, Brandon “The Lightning Bolt” Blackwell, as he faces off in a trivia battle against an attorney, a teacher and an office manager. Each hour-long episode continues the fast-paced battle of intellect where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across varying topics."

In the first round, the contestant had to answer a maximum number of questions correctly in two minutes. Each correct answer would win them $10,000. After this round, the contestant will have to go against the Chaser to claim their money. Felice won $40,000, followed by teacher Phil with $80,000 and office manager Shannon with $70,000.

The contestants will then have to bet their money with the Chaser, who would offer them a lower and a higher amount apart from their earned amount. The contestant has three options to choose from. But if the Chaser beats the chosen amount, the contestant gets eliminated. All three contestants claimed their earned amount and beat Brandon in the second round, bringing the total sum of their money to $190,000.

In the final round, all three contestants had to beat Brandon, who is the Chaser, together to earn the total amount. In two minutes, players need to answer the maximum number of questions, followed by the Chaser, who needs to answer the same number to outwin the contestants.

If the Chaser answers a question incorrectly, the timer will stop, and the question gets shifted to the contestants. If they answer it correctly, the Chaser goes a step back. In the premiere episode, all of them answered 15 questions correctly. Unfortunately, Brandon managed to win the game by getting all of his questions right, which left the contestants with no money.

Sara Haines, well-known as the co-host of ABC's daytime talk shows like The View, Strahan, and Sara, later renamed Strahan, Sara, and Keke, returned as the show's host. The following week, James “The High Roller” Holzhauer makes his season debut as The Chaser to try and win against three new contestants.

Tune in next week for the game show on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on ABC and stream on Hulu.

