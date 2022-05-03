The Chase Season 3: How a player can reach The Final Chase? ABC game show’s rules explained

ABC’s hit game show, The Chase, is set to return with its third season on May 3, 2022 at 9/8c. Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell, and Buzzy Cohen will be the three new Chasers on the show who will compete against ace quizzers to stop them from answering questions and winning cash prizes in the competition.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“In the all-new season, three competitors must pit their wits and face off against a Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes. Each of the three new chasers may present an affable exterior, but don't let their good natures fool you."

Rules to reach The Final Chase on The Chase Season 3

Adapted from a British program of the same name, the American version of the quiz competition will feature three contestants who try to win money by challenging a quiz show genius known as the Chaser. Players can reach the Final Chase with the following steps:

1) To earn as much money as possible, each player has to answer general knowledge questions within 60 seconds in Cash Builder. With every correct answer, players will accumulate more money in their bank.

2) After Cash Builder, players go for a head-to-head "chase" against the chaser. They both have to answer multiple questions, standing at opposite ends of the money board. The player chooses a starting position on the board.

3) Players have to accept one of two offers from the Chaser - either play for a higher amount and take one step closer to the chaser or start one step further away to play for a lower amount, which can be zero or even negative based on their Cash Builder.

4) Both are given the same multiple-choice question with three possible answers. The player and the Chaser have to secretly press one of the three buttons within the time period to lock in their answers. They will then either move one step down the board or remain in the same position depending upon the accuracy of their answers.

5) The job of the Chaser is to catch up to the player and eliminate them from the game before they can reach the bottom of the board. If the player is caught, they will not only lose their money but will also be eliminated from the round. This round is repeated for all three players.

7) Players who complete their individual chases without being eliminated reach the Final Chase. If all three players are caught, then the team has to nominate one player to proceed to the Final Chase.

About The Chase

Hosted by Sara Haines, Season 3 of the game show will see old Chasers Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer, along with three new Chasers. “The Professor” Ken Jennings and last year’s addition Mark “The Beast” Labbett will not be seen in Season 3.

Catch the first episode of The Chase Season 3 this Tuesday, May 3, on the network or stream the show next day on Hulu.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee