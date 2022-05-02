Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, May 2

The wildly popular game show Jeopardy! has been entertaining fans for nearly six decades and 38 seasons, quietly making its way to the forefront of American television.

Its engaging nature and offbeat format are the main reasons for its popularity, surpassing age and time. The game show is entirely knowledge-based and is rooted in trivia.

The game is typically played between three contestants, who face off in a bid to accumulate a hefty cash prize. The final question of Jeopardy! is a cherry on top, as it allows audiences to join in the fun from the comfort of their homes.

The show's current season is also one of the most popular in the game show's long and illustrious history, owing to some record-breaking performers like Matt Amadio and Amy Schneider.

Most recently, Toronto-based tutor Mattea Roach is in the process of making history after winning for 19 days straight. She is close to breaking some more records, apart from the ones she has already topped.

Guessing the final answer ahead of the episode has become a beloved practice over the years. If you are looking for the answers to the last question of Jeopardy! for May 2, 2022, scroll on.

Clue and solution to the May 2 Final Jeopardy!

The final round of the game gives the participants a choice. They can either risk it all and play for the grand prize or bow out with their winnings from the rest of the game. The last round has been the downfall of some prominent players in the past.

In the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!, 19-day champion Mattea Roach will square off against ferryboat deckhand Adam Ilgin and church organist Becky Benninghoff. So far, no one has come close to taking Mattea down.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Mattea's Daily Double accuracy is right up there with Amy's and Matt's too. Mattea's Daily Double accuracy is right up there with Amy's and Matt's too. https://t.co/0MVM5LCUzJ

The category for the final question for May 2, 2022, is "Theater." It is a well-known trivia topic and a vast one too.

Clue: In November 1864, John Wilkes Booth and his brothers were fittingly part of a performance of this Shakespeare play.

Solution: Julius Caesar

One of the most famous assassins in the history of the world, John Wilkes Booth, was initially an actor before he became renowned for the murder of President Abraham Lincoln.

His brother Edwin Booth was a more renowned actor at the time, touring with his father, Junius Brutus Booth. His other brother, Junius Jr, also tried his hand at acting.

More about Julius Caesar

One of William Shakespeare's most notable works, Julius Caesar, was a historical tragedy published initially and performed in 1599. It dealt with the assassination of the Roman dictator of the same name by his trusted associates.

The play's central crisis surrounds Brutus rather than Caesar, who had four times fewer dialogues than Brutus. The play also focuses significantly on the Roman civil war that followed Caesar's death.

Five months before Lincoln's assassination, the Booth brothers came together to perform the play in the Winter Garden Theater, which Edwin Booth owned at the time.

