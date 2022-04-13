What is the Final Jeopardy! answer for Tuesday, April 12? Hints and solution revealed

Jeopardy! is a highly intriguing American game show and it has gained immense popularity. Fans love the unique format of the show, and they love answering the Final Jeopardy questions. Thanks to Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider, this running season of the game-show has been a tremendous success.

The game show comes with a twist since the answers are given to the players at the beginning of the show and the contestants are required to supply the questions. Since the audience can play the final Jeopardy! question from the comfort of their homes, it has become a treasured ritual for those who watch the show religiously.

Undoubtedly, fans are eagerly waiting to learn about the hints and solution for the Jeopardy! episode to be aired on April 12, 2022. We are revealing them to you along with more information about the gameshow so you can watch the episode well-prepared today.

Everything to know about the Final Jeopardy question for April 12 Jeopardy!

For the April 12 episode of Jeopardy!, five-day champion Mattea Roach will face off against social studies teacher, Leah Q. Pence and software engineer, Zhe Lu. Here is the clue and solution to the April 12 Final Jeopardy.

Clue: The 1964 article that gave this term its current use noted the "menace that haunts the Atlantic off our southeastern coast."

Answer: Bermuda Triangle

Explanation: The 1964 article titled The Deadly Bermuda Triangle written by Vincent H. Gaddie begins, "What is there about this particular slice of the world that has destroyed hundreds of ships and planes without a trace?" The article goes on to talk about the mysterious Bermuda Triangle and the author recounts tales of sailors and ships lost there. It mentions, for example, a 1963 voyage with a 39-person crew from Beaumont, Texas, of which only some debris and life jackets were found in the Florida Straits. It also tells stories of several other instances of planes and boats disappearing in that particular spot.

What is the Final Jeopardy about? How to play the game?

As mentioned already, Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows running on television and this season has been quite epic, all thanks to Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio. The Final Jeopardy answers are coveted because the game show allows its viewers to play alongside the contestants from their homes.

The Final Jeopardy question is where the three contestants face the dilemma whether to bet it all or play safe. For many historic players like Amy Schneider, this round has been the downfall.

Tune in on April 12, 2022 to watch the contestants battle for the prize in the Final Jeopardy round.

