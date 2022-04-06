What is the Final Jeopardy answer for Wednesday, April 6? Hints and solution revealed

Final Jeopardy questions have become a significant part of Jeopardy!, the iconic American television game show. It is one of the longest-running and most treasured game shows to watch and fans continue to love it to this day.

Season 38 of the show has been completely remarkable thanks to Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio. Viewers are most certainly anticipating the April 6, 2022 Final Jeopardy answer.

It usually only comes to the final question when all three participants are faced with a choice: risk everything or play safe. This time, the question was doom for many legendary players, including Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and, the most recent contestant, Amy.

The Final Jeopardy question is like a cherry on the cake for fans of the show. Sitting at home and answering these questions also gives viewers a chance to experience the delights of the show.

This is how it works: audiences are supposed to figure out the answer to the question before each show airs.

On April 6, 2022, returning champion Mattea Roach will face assistant professor of English Vernon Ng and digital programming manager Lana Altman.

The hints and solution for the April 6 Final Jeopardy are mentioned below.

Everything one needs to know about the Final Jeopardy question for Wednesday, April 6

The category for the Final Jeopardy for April 6 is: "USA."

The hint is: "These two mayors gave their names to a facility built on the site of an old racetrack owned by Coca-Cola magnate Asa Candler."

The solution to the above-mentioned questions is William B. Hartsfield and Maynard Jackson.

Once upon a time, the Atlanta Speedway used to be at the exact spot where Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport now stands.

More about the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta

Coco Cola Magnate Asa Candler, who was also once the mayor of Atlanta, built the Atlanta Speedway in 1909. For a long time, it was merely marshland. After great consideration for its level ground, the idea of a racetrack surfaced, leading to the creation of Candler Speedway. However, during the second season, the track's popularity dwindled, and they were forced to shut down.

The track had been inactive for over a decade when Asa Candler, who had repurchased the property for roughly $1000 from the previous owner, offered to grant it as an aero landing space on March 31, 1919. Mayor William B. Hartsfield played a key role in establishing Atlanta's airport.

Although the airport's original name was Candler Field in 1971, after Mayor Hartsfield's death, the international airport was renamed William B. Hartsfield Atlanta Airport.

Ultimately, in 2003, the Atlanta City Council agreed to change the name of the airport to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, honoring Atlanta's first black mayor, Maynard Jackson, who died the same year.

Undeniably, the Final Jeopardy questions bring out the quizmasters in all viewers. Remember to watch Jeopardy! for more fun quizzes and facts.

