How long will Ken Jennings host 'Jeopardy'? Former champion was "terrified" to host Alex Trebek's death anniversary episode

Ken Jennings recently disclosed that he may not be able to host Jeopardy! so well compared to Alex Trebek. In an interview with USA Today, he said he was not aware that he would host the quiz show on the occasion of the first anniversary of Trebek’s death.

Jennings said that everyone else knew that they would air the episode on the anniversary, but no one informed him. He added that they did not want to put that on his head and he was not told until after the shooting that it was slated for release on November 8.

Jennings also said that it is a tricky job and although Alex made the hosting look very easy, it is not easy at all. Ken mentioned that no one can stand on that stage and say anything without thinking about Alex. He said that whenever he is on stage, he feels just like Alex.

In honor of the new episode, Trebek’s wife, Jean Currivan-Trebek, gifted her late husband’s cuff links to Ken Jennings. Jeopardy!’s official Twitter page tweeted on November 8 that the staff misses Alex every day.

Duration of Ken Jennings as the host of Jeopardy!

Ken Jennings will remain host of Jeopardy! for the rest of 2021 alongside Mayim Bialik.

Alex Trebek started his journey as the host of the show back in 1984 and continued until his death. The final episode with Trebek as the host was aired on January 8, 2021.

Following the death of Trebek, guest hosts were brought in to complete the season. The process started with consulting producer and former contestant Ken Jennings. Executive producer Mike Richards was supposed to be the host but he stepped down after being involved in a host of controversies.

We miss you every day, Alex. ❤️ One year after Alex Trebek’s passing, Ken Jennings reflects on what Alex meant to him and the special gift he received from Alex’s wife, Jean. We miss you every day, Alex. ❤️ https://t.co/6hQkM4e4OH

Mayim Bialik may leave the series by the end of the year. Ken Jennings will also be the host of a few episodes during this period.

About Ken Jennings in brief

Also known among the wider audience as Kenneth Wayne Jennings III, he is a television presenter, game show contestant, and author. He has won money on many games shows, making him the highest-earning American game show contestant of all time.

The 47-year-old won 74 Jeopardy! games in 2004, but was later defeated by challenger Nancy Zerg. He has earned around $4,522,700 on Jeopardy! so far. Following his successful journey on the show, he mentioned his experience and explored American history and culture in a book he wrote.

"Brainiac: Adventures in the Curious, Competitive, Compulsive World of Trivia Buffs" was published in 2006.

