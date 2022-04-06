×
Create
Notifications

How will Jeopardy! winner Mattea Roach spend $32,000? All about contestants, final question, and more 

Jeopardy brought in a new episode and an all-new winner tonight (Image via jeopardy/Instagram)
Jeopardy brought in a new episode and an all-new winner tonight (Image via jeopardy/Instagram)
Varsha Narayanan
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 06, 2022 10:40 AM IST
Feature

Mattea Roach, a Toronto, Canada-based tutor, won the title on April 5, 2022, episode of Jeopardy! The winner, who won a massive $32K, participated in the episode alongside returning champion Camron Conners, a high school social studies teacher from Rancho San Margarita, California, and contractor Kathleen Snyder.

When host Mayim Bialik congratulated the champion on her winnings, Roach revealed what she was going to do with the money. She said:

"All my student loans are paid off. That's it. I'm hoping to go back to school, so there will be more. But now I start from zero. Oh my God. Wow."
And just like that – poof! Student loans: paid off. Congratulations, Mattea! #OverheardOnSet https://t.co/LGTzayLfmK

The concept of Jeopardy! is pretty interesting. A classic fan-favorite game has the contestants supplying questions instead of the host asking them. The answers to the questions are given out at the beginning. Three contestants compete, including the previous show’s champion, in six categories and in three rounds.

The prize money escalates with every level that the contestants move forward with. In the final round, they can name their own jackpot that should be within the limits of the money they have already earned. For the final Jeopardy! question, the competitors must decide whether to bet it all or play it safe.

Details on April 5 episode of Jeopardy! Final question and more

In Final Jeopardy! Mattea Roach wagered $14K, winning the correct answer to the board-game-related question about classic game life and a total of $32K, making her the champion.

Camron Conners struggled since the beginning of the game, answering four out of the six questions incorrectly, including the Daily Double. He finished the “Jeopardy” round with -$1,000, whereas the other contestants, Roach answered 11 out of 12 questions right, bringing her total to $4,600, and Kathleen Snyder with $2,400.

Woof, what a ruff category. https://t.co/LVqW3QEFgp

Double Jeopardy! saw all the contestants answer correctly to the question they buzzed in on. Conners only got to answer three, leaving him with $2,200. However, Roach remained in the lead with $18,000, followed by Snyder with $16,000.

The Final Jeopardy! decided who won the game. The clue in this category was: Classic Games.

The clue: Reuben Klamer, who passed away in 2021 at age 99, developed this game relatable to “literally everyone on Earth.”

The answer: What is the Game of Life?

Conners incorrectly guessed “What is Trivial Pursuit?” which ended his one-day reign as the returning champion. Snyder and Roach answered the question correctly, with the former wagering $5,001 and the latter $14,001, which made her the champion.

Yesterday's Box Score: April 4, 2022 #jeopardata https://t.co/WW01GaXNnG

This is how things ended on the show tonight, Tuesday, April 5, 2022:

1. Mattea Roach: $32,001

2. Kathleen Snyder: $21,001

3. Camron Conners: $1

Also Read Article Continues below

After the tragic death of longtime host Alex Trebek, who passed away due to stage four pancreatic cancer on November 8, 2020, Ken Jeggins and Mayim Bialik took over as presenters/hosts of the popular game show.

Edited by Shaheen Banu
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी