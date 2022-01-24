What is Mayim Bialik’s net worth? Actress to turn host for 'Jeopardy! National College Championship’

Mayim Bialik is a renowned actress, popularly known for The Big Bang Theory and Blossom. She is now set to showcase her hosting skills in the upcoming competition show, Jeopardy! National College Championship.

She had earlier appeared as a guest host for the "Professors Tournament" of the same franchise. This time, she will fire questions to the intellectual college students.

Apart from being an actress and TV host, Mayim Bialik is also an author and neuroscientist. Over the years, she made a significant fortune through her successful career.

Mayim Bialik’s net worth is $25 million

Reports state that Mayim Bialik has an estimated net worth of $25 million. Further, she will preferably have a hike in her net worth due to the upcoming series, Jeopardy!

Most of her income came from The Big Bang Theory, where she played Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler, a neurobiologist and Sheldon Cooper’s partner. According to reports, she was initially paid $45,000 per episode, and when her character became regular, she received $175,000.

In the final seasons, her remuneration jumped up to $500,000 per episode after hard negotiations with producers and support from her co-stars.

Prior to the science-fiction drama, she gained popularity from the 1990 show, Blossom, where she played Blossom Russo.

She took a break from acting in 2007 to pursue a Ph.D. in neuroscience and worked as a research professor for some time. Bialik is also the founder of a non-profit organization called Shamayim V'Aretz Institute and a website named Grok Nation.

In personal life, the critically-acclaimed actress is a mother of two, Frederick and Miles. She shares her children with ex-husband Michael Stone.

She will be seen hosting ABC’s Jeopardy! National College Championship soon.

When will 'Jeopardy! National College Championship' air?

Jeopardy! National College Championship will welcome 36 college students across the nation. The official synopsis reads:

“Hosted by Mayim Bialik, the competition will feature 15 colleges and universities from across the country battling head-to-head for two weeks of intense competition. Each of the winning students gets a grand prize of $100,000.”

Although the synopsis reads $100,000, the winning amount has recently been changed to $250,000.

The primetime show will be a two-week competition series, premiering on February 8 and ending on February 22 on ABC at 8.00 pm ET.

