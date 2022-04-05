What is Camron Conners’ profession? Jeopardy! contestant wins despite answering the final question incorrectly

A new batch of contestants participated in Jeopardy! this week on April 4 on HBO. The returning champion Nell Klugman competed against two newbies, Camron Conners and Sarah Cahalan.

Unfortunately, Klugman couldn’t continue being a champion as the title went to Conners by the end of the episode. The new champion is a high school teacher who teaches social studies.

Conners hails from Rancho San Margarita, California, and took home $24,200 after winning the competition. Although he didn’t answer the Final Jeopardy question correctly, his reward was higher than his fellow contestants.

What was the Final Jeopardy question?

The Final Jeopardy question is one of the most-awaited rounds on the show. In it, the three contestants must guess the question after the host gives a clue, and then they bet a particular amount from their cash prize. If they win, they have nothing to lose, but if they fail to guess the right question, then the betting amount is deducted from the prize money.

On Monday, the final round's question was under the category of “Current Television.” Host Mayim Bialik gave a clue:

“Fittingly, the family's last name at the center of this drama is from French for ‘King.’”

The answer to this was “Succession,” and Nell Klugman and Sarah Cahalan gave the correct answers. However, Conners didn’t even guess and just wrote:

“What are the…?”

He bet $400 for the round, so as he didn’t answer correctly, his prize money went down from $24,600 to $24,200.

Who were Camron Conners’ fellow competitors?

Conners’ competition on the show was with the returning champion Nell Klugman. The museum educator from Brooklyn, NY, won the championship title on April 1 episode. Her one-day total was $24,401.

Klugman appeared in the latest episode and won $1,400 after giving wrong answers three times out of seven. She competed with high school social studies teacher Conners and news assistant Sarah Cahalan. The latter hails from Logansport, Indiana, and banked $5,400 initially after answering all eight of her questions correctly.

In the Double Jeaopardy round, Klugman’s amount dropped to $1,200, and Calahan’s prize money increased to $9,000. Despite answering correctly in the final round, the ladies lost the competition series to Conners.

For those unaware, Jeopardy! is a game show that started in 1964 on NBC. The official synopsis of the series reads:

“The host tests the knowledge of the contestants on a wide range of subjects, and the winner gets to claim the title and keep the prize money.”

After Monday’s episode on HBO, the upcoming installment of the Emmy-winning show will air on Tuesday, April 5.

