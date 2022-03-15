Who is Matt Glassman? Bar owner’s luck ran out in the final round of Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! Season 38 announced Matt Glassman as the champion on the March 11 episode of the show. He continued his journey on the series on the March 14 episode, but his luck was soon to run out.

After defeating Maureen O’Neil on Friday, Glassman returned to compete against Amy Bekkerman, an academic copy editor from Durham, New Hampshire, and Susan Swan, an employment attorney from San Diego, CA.

In the latest episode, he was in the lead with $7200, followed by Bekkerman and Swan. Glassman continued his winning streak during the Double Jeopardy! round as well. However, one wrong answer in the Final Jeopardy! round led to the bar owner losing his top spot. It went to Bekkerman, who took home her winning amount of $16,100.

Matt Glassman is a bar owner of The Greyhound Bar & Grill in Highland Park, Los Angeles, California. He graduated from Orange High School in Pepper Pike, Ohio. The 40-year-old, who has always been a fan of the competition series, went through an immense number of tests and auditions before he could participate in the game show.

Rick Glassman @RickGlassman



Let’s all watch this! “Owner of @TheGreyhoundLA , this sibling of dramatic actor, Rick Glassman, will be on Jeopardy tonight at 7:30pm.”Let’s all watch this! “Owner of @TheGreyhoundLA, this sibling of dramatic actor, Rick Glassman, will be on Jeopardy tonight at 7:30pm.”Let’s all watch this! https://t.co/JEJ2bjcN6S

The contestant's brother is Rick Glassman, a critically-acclaimed comedian, actor and producer. He is known for The Sixth Lead, A Futile and Stupid Gesture, The Comedians, As We See It and Undateable. Rick mentioned his brother’s win (for the first time) on his social media handles.

In 2019, Matt Glassman reported a vandalism incident in his bar on social media. He mentioned that someone carved a hateful symbol into the wall of the bar and the company would view it as a “direct weapon.”

The post further read that the business was founded by two Jewish people (including Glassman).

Read the full post here:

What question caused Matt Glassman to lose Jeopardy?

During the final round, only one contestant gave the correct answer. The category was World War I and the clue was:

“Suvla Bay & Cape Helles were major landing sites along this peninsula.”

The answer was “What is Gallipoli?” and Bekkerman was the only one who answered correctly. Glassman’s guess was “What is Danzing?” that made him lose $3201, thus, his amount came down to $12,799 from $16,000.

Hosted by Ken Jennings, the game show’s new episode will air on Tuesday, March 15 on ABC.

Edited by Prem Deshpande