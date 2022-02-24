Who is Jaskaran Singh? Texan student wins Jeopardy! National College Championship

Jeopardy! National College Championship’s first-ever winner was announced on Tuesday. Texan student Jaskaran Singh won the championship and took home a grand prize of $250,000.

In addition to Singh, 35 students from 35 different colleges across the country participated in the competition series. While giving an interview after the win, the Jeopardy champion humorously revealed his strategy.

He said:

“Buzz fast and know things.”

Speaking about winning the huge prize money, Singh continued:

“[It] feels pretty awesome. It’ll definitely go a long way towards paying my tuition and a lot more.”

Jaskaran Singh represented the University of Texas

Singh is a 21-year-old senior student at the University of Texas at Austin’s McCombs School of Business. The Plano native has a major in finance and economics.

He likes trivia facts and keeps himself up-to-date with daily news. The Indian-origin winner’s favorite subject is history.

Singh’s journey doesn’t stop at the Jeopardy! National College Championship. He has already begun prepping for his next competition. He told UT News:

“I’ve been tangentially involved with trivia since high school. I was on the Quiz Bowl team, and we won the national championship. I’m also on UT’s Quiz Bowl team, and we’re competing in nationals in April, in person for the first time in years, which should be a lot of fun.”

He further gave his mother credit for pushing him to participate in the ABC show. He had applied in the past but didn’t make it, making his victory all the more commendable.

Mayim Bialik congratulates Jeopardy! National College Championship winner

Singh thanked his friends and family on Twitter after announcing his win. He wrote:

“Sorry Hulu watchers, but I have to spoil it; I just won the #JeopardyCollegeChampionship! First of all, want to thank everyone that supported me throughout this run (ma, pa, ravkiran, the fellas, everyone who turned up to the watch parties). Also (1/2)”

Singh's tweet further read:

Jaskaran Singh @jsinghmlk want to shout out all of the other contestants for being some of the nicest people I've met (except alfred smh). Thanks to the Jeopardy staff for making us look pretty and bringing us all together. Not much left to say besides hook 'em and catch me in the Tournament of Champions! want to shout out all of the other contestants for being some of the nicest people I've met (except alfred smh). Thanks to the Jeopardy staff for making us look pretty and bringing us all together. Not much left to say besides hook 'em and catch me in the Tournament of Champions!

Host Mayim Bialik also congratulated the Jeopardy! National College Championship winner on her social media handle.

Singh’s university, too, celebrated his win and welcomed their champion by lighting the UT Tower top orange.

Jay Hartzell @JCHartzell



Outstanding work, We’re turning the Tower orange to celebrate your win in the I’ll take “UT Champions” for $250,000, Mayim!🤘Outstanding work, @jsinghmlk We’re turning the Tower orange to celebrate your win in the #JeopardyCollegeChampionship . Longhorns everywhere are proud tonight! Hook ’em! I’ll take “UT Champions” for $250,000, Mayim!🤘Outstanding work, @jsinghmlk 👏 We’re turning the Tower orange to celebrate your win in the #JeopardyCollegeChampionship. Longhorns everywhere are proud tonight! Hook ’em! https://t.co/ocOHMxBiEa

Texas Longhorns @TexasLonghorns This is what happens when you win Jeopardy. This is what happens when you win Jeopardy. https://t.co/cxuUmi3NU9

The two runners-up of the championship were Liz Feltner from Northeastern University and Raymond Goslow from Kennesaw State University.

Jeopardy! National College Championship was a two-week competition series that premiered on February 8 on ABC.

Edited by Danyal Arabi