What is the Final Jeopardy answer for Monday, April 4? Hints and solution revealed

Jeopardy is a fan-favorite and highly intriguing game show to watch. Between Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider, this particular season has been quite epic. Without a doubt, fans are eagerly waiting to learn about the Final Jeopardy hints and solution for April 4, 2022.

When it comes to the final question of the game show, it is generally the moment when all three contestants go through a dilemma: to bet it all or play it safe. For several historic contestants, entailing James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and recently Amy, the final question was the downfall.

The best part of the game show is that viewers can play along in their homes. It is pretty fun to find the correct answer to the Final Jeopardy question ahead of each episode.

On April 4 (Monday), 2022, Nell Klugman, the returning champion, faced off against Sarah Cahalan, the news assistant, and Camron Conners, the social studies teacher for the high school.

Know all about the Final Jeopardy answer for April 4 (Monday)

The category for the Final Jeopardy for April 4 was "Current Television."

The clue is - "Fittingly, the family's last name at the center of this drama is from French for 'King'."

The correct answer is Succession.

The Emmy-winning, highly acclaimed HBO series, Succession chronicles the story of the Roy family at its heart.

Succession, a much-arrested black-comedy satirical drama centering around a family that owns a media and entertainment conglomerate, is a proper nod to the royal hierarchy.

The family's surname is Roy, with characters including patriarch Logan Roy, portrayed by Brian Cox, and his sons Connor Roy, played by actor Logan Ruck, Roman Roy, illustrated by actor Kieran Culkin and Kendall Roy, played by actor Jeremy Strong.

Humorously enough, the "Roy" name indicates the word king in French, which is "roi". However, the French pronunciation of the word is not a homophone to Roy. But this indication alone is a significant example of Succession's incredible peek into the royals in the modern days.

What Nell's performance was on April 1, Friday's episode?

On Friday's episode, Evan returned to protect his one-day total worth $20,400 against the museum director, Nell, and the anesthesiologist, Yian.

After jumping into the Final round of the game show, museum director Nell made the entire game nearly a runaway with $24,000. Yian had $1,200 while Evan had $12,200.

The category for the final round was "Countries of the World."

The clue was - "Some of this country's indigenous people want its name officially changed from its Dutch-based name to Aotearoa."

Only contestant Nell could come up with the correct answer of "What is New Zealand?", adding $401 to come up with a brand new one-day total worth $24,401.

Stay tuned to Jeopardy to find out who is the winner for the April 4th Final Jeopardy.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar