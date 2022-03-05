What pronouns does Sam Smith use? Internet furious as Diamonds singer misgendered on Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! viewers were left furious after the game show misgendered Grammy-winning artist Sam Smith. As per the social media profile, the celebrity uses they/them pronouns.

In the latest episode of Jeopardy!, Smith was mentioned in one of the clues with the wrong pronouns. Fans found the act disrespectful and inexcusable.

The Diamonds singer came out as non-binary on social media two years ago. However, back in 2017, Smith had also announced to The Sunday Times that they didn’t identify as a cisgender male.

Fans called out Jeopardy writers for the blunder

Singer Sam Smith's Twitter handle (Image via @samsmith/Twitter)

As soon as viewers spotted the mistake, they called out Jeopardy! writers and host Ken Jennings on social media. They were surprised that a prestigious show like that would misgender a celebrity.

Take a look at the fans’ reaction here:

Maren C @_mamaren Disappointed in @Jeopardy for not getting Sam Smith’s pronouns right tonight in a clue. Sam Smith uses they/them pronouns, and I truly don’t know how this was overlooked by their writers and researchers. Do better #Jeopardy Disappointed in @Jeopardy for not getting Sam Smith’s pronouns right tonight in a clue. Sam Smith uses they/them pronouns, and I truly don’t know how this was overlooked by their writers and researchers. Do better #Jeopardy

Jo Majonen @JMajonen @TypsyGypsyDance @JLuk @KenJennings @Jeopardy It’s literally the first thing on their twitter bio which is the first thing that comes up when you google Sam Smith. It’s also super not cool that you’re continuing to misgender them right now when you were just told they were being misgendered. @TypsyGypsyDance @JLuk @KenJennings @Jeopardy It’s literally the first thing on their twitter bio which is the first thing that comes up when you google Sam Smith. It’s also super not cool that you’re continuing to misgender them right now when you were just told they were being misgendered.

samantha @samantha_macke_ first jeopardy called it “a fault in our stars” now they misgendered Sam smith who is in charge of writing these questions first jeopardy called it “a fault in our stars” now they misgendered Sam smith who is in charge of writing these questions

amanda @beepbeepamanda Ohhh no they just misgendered Sam Smith on Jeopardy yikes Ohhh no they just misgendered Sam Smith on Jeopardy yikes

bells loves shroooms! @umbrotshirt jeopardy you were my favorite show i can’t believe y’all misgendered sam smith jeopardy you were my favorite show i can’t believe y’all misgendered sam smith 😕

poet by choice, lesbian by birth @cheezcel jeopardy just misgendered Sam smith. more reason that ken is a JOKE and an insult to the show jeopardy just misgendered Sam smith. more reason that ken is a JOKE and an insult to the show https://t.co/PkxqHrYG24

NatAff Tweets @NatAffTweets Don’t love that Jeopardy misgendered Sam Smith on todays episode… Don’t love that Jeopardy misgendered Sam Smith on todays episode…

What did Sam Smith’s coming out post read?

On September 13, 2019, Sam Smith shared a thread of tweets in which they informed their followers about their gender identity. They wrote,

“Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ❤ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out…”

samsmith @samsmith after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out... Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEMafter a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out... Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ❤ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out... https://t.co/IVoLTYbAWd

They further revealed that they were scared of the announcement but felt extremely free after letting it out to the world. After the announcement, Smith received a lot of support, however, there was a section of people who were unsupportive.

Apparently, the artist was forced to come out two years ago as a personal message reportedly got leaked in public. Addressing the incident, Sam Smith told James Corden on The Late Late Show in 2020,

“In a world where I wasn't a well-known person I would have changed my pronouns and I would have got used to it in a normal way, which I actually tried to do but a message that I sent to my family got leaked weirdly so I had to make a decision to tell everyone and go for it.”

They continued,

“It's been amazing but it's also really, really hard to see all the backlash and the amount of people that are still so unsupportive of gender non-conforming people and trans people all around the world.”

On the work front, Smith is one of the most successful English singers. They sold over 30 million albums worldwide last year and have bagged several awards including the Grammys, Billboard Music Awards, Oscars, Golden Globes, American Music Awards, and Brit Awards.

Edited by Sabika