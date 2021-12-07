"No excuse to treat your fans like this": Sam Smith under fire after singer's friends assault fan in viral TikTok video 

English musician Sam Smith is receiving immense backlash online after their friends were rude to a fan. A video uploaded on TikTok showcases Smith's friends insulting a fan who wanted to take a picture with the singer.

TikTok has become one of the most popular social media platforms on the internet. Often, the content uploaded includes wholesome videos, but the app is also one of the quickest ways to online "cancelation."

TikTok user 'Sheima' has now gone viral on the app following their altercation with Sam Smith's entourage.

In the video, it was apparent that Smith was enjoying a nightout with friends as they were approached by the TikTok user.

What did Sam Smith's friends tell the fan?

Sam Smith (Image via Getty Images)

The TikTok user was heard shouting:

"Sam Smith, I love you!"

Sheima had raised their phone to take a selfie with the 29 year old singer, which was not appreciated by Smith's friend group.

One of Smith's friends immediately shouted:

"Shut the f**k up, ya bum bi**h."

The friend also attempted to slap the phone out of the fan's hand.

As the altercation between the two parties continued, another member from the singer's group shouted:

"Take the video off!"

The fan was appalled at their behavior and asked:

"What the f**k?"

They added:

"I just wanted to say hi"

Another video from the same night appeared online as well. Sam Smith can be heard saying "Shut up," but it is unclear who the singer was speaking to.

The fan's TikTok video, which was posted on December 3, has acquired over two million views. Viewers were displeased with Smith’s friend's behavior; they were also unhappy with the "Stay With Me" singer's inaction during the altercation with fans.

Comments under the video (Image via Sportskeeda)

motivational montage @chubby_chic_ Yikes, Sam Smith allowing their mates to treat a lone female fan like that. Wtf. Why wouldn't you check your pal for physically touching a fan in a hostile way and calling her a bitch??? The misogyny Yikes, Sam Smith allowing their mates to treat a lone female fan like that. Wtf. Why wouldn't you check your pal for physically touching a fan in a hostile way and calling her a bitch??? The misogyny

dank demon @fl0ralgr33n @samsmith super disappointed to see how you treat your fans. she wasn’t being disrespectful to you in any way. @samsmith super disappointed to see how you treat your fans. she wasn’t being disrespectful to you in any way.

Dawson Ashwood @AshwoodDawson After seeing the tiktok of @samsmith and his friends being nasty to a girl on the streets, I am disgusted. Not a fan anymore, absolutely appalling behaviour. One word for you and your mates... BULLY. After seeing the tiktok of @samsmith and his friends being nasty to a girl on the streets, I am disgusted. Not a fan anymore, absolutely appalling behaviour. One word for you and your mates... BULLY.

Nicole Gaytan-Roeder 🌊💪 @ngaytan78 @samsmith Sam condones violence against women who try to say Hi! You do realize that people like her, your fans, keep you from going broke? @samsmith Sam condones violence against women who try to say Hi! You do realize that people like her, your fans, keep you from going broke? https://t.co/MQ8JMEm0pj

Khrys @dolceroyale Next time I see Sam smith crying about being bored in their mansion I’m gonna think about how once they were allowed out they told a fan to shut up after their degenerate friends tried to put their hands on her and called her a dumb bitch for saying hello and that she loves them Next time I see Sam smith crying about being bored in their mansion I’m gonna think about how once they were allowed out they told a fan to shut up after their degenerate friends tried to put their hands on her and called her a dumb bitch for saying hello and that she loves them

SurreyBoy84 @surreyboy84 #SamSmith is an arsehole & a hypocrite. He bleats on about being kind & treating each other with respect yet he’s happy to stand by & let his entourage/friends be abusive to his fans. His representatives have declined to comment. He hasn’t even got the decency to apologise. #SamSmith is an arsehole & a hypocrite. He bleats on about being kind & treating each other with respect yet he’s happy to stand by & let his entourage/friends be abusive to his fans. His representatives have declined to comment. He hasn’t even got the decency to apologise.

katy (taylor’s version) @WizzKhaleesi That video of Sam Smith and their friends hitting that fan and telling her to “shut up” is awful. Like how do you not step in and say anything at all? That video of Sam Smith and their friends hitting that fan and telling her to “shut up” is awful. Like how do you not step in and say anything at all?

sonj @sonjastornes_ If @samsmith doesn’t speak about what happened to their fan and gets cancelled I’m gonna be really upset If @samsmith doesn’t speak about what happened to their fan and gets cancelled I’m gonna be really upset

rn4n @Zouki33 @katiespeichert @samsmith Wait how is Sam smith allowing his friends to treat a lone female like that at night? Furthermore a FAN?? Nah this ain’t it. Ew 🤢 @katiespeichert @samsmith Wait how is Sam smith allowing his friends to treat a lone female like that at night? Furthermore a FAN?? Nah this ain’t it. Ew 🤢

Also Read Article Continues below

Visibly, fans of the singer were dumbfounded by the event, but few took to the singer's defense. Followers stated that perhaps Smith did not want to be recorded while on a private outing with their friends.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia