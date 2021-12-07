"No excuse to treat your fans like this": Sam Smith under fire after singer's friends assault fan in viral TikTok video 

English musician Sam Smith is receiving immense backlash online after their friends were rude to a fan. A video uploaded on TikTok showcases Smith's friends insulting a fan who wanted to take a picture with the singer.
TikTok has become one of the most popular social media platforms on the internet. Often, the content uploaded includes wholesome videos, but the app is also one of the quickest ways to online "cancelation."
TikTok user 'Sheima' has now gone viral on the app following their altercation with Sam Smith's entourage.
In the video, it was apparent that Smith was enjoying a nightout with friends as they were approached by the TikTok user.
What did Sam Smith's friends tell the fan?
The TikTok user was heard shouting:
"Sam Smith, I love you!"
Sheima had raised their phone to take a selfie with the 29 year old singer, which was not appreciated by Smith's friend group.
One of Smith's friends immediately shouted:
"Shut the f**k up, ya bum bi**h."
The friend also attempted to slap the phone out of the fan's hand.
As the altercation between the two parties continued, another member from the singer's group shouted:
"Take the video off!"
The fan was appalled at their behavior and asked:
"What the f**k?"
They added:
"I just wanted to say hi"
Another video from the same night appeared online as well. Sam Smith can be heard saying "Shut up," but it is unclear who the singer was speaking to.
The fan's TikTok video, which was posted on December 3, has acquired over two million views. Viewers were displeased with Smith’s friend's behavior; they were also unhappy with the "Stay With Me" singer's inaction during the altercation with fans.
Visibly, fans of the singer were dumbfounded by the event, but few took to the singer's defense. Followers stated that perhaps Smith did not want to be recorded while on a private outing with their friends.