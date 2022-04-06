Coca-Cola Byte Pixel: Release date, taste, where to buy, and all you need to know

On Monday, April 4, Coca-Cola announced their first metaverse-inspired "Byte Pixel" drink with a flavor based on digital pixels, named Zero Sugar Byte. As per the official press release from the beverage corporation, the drink will be available in “extremely limited quantities in select countries."

In the press release, Coke’s Senior Director of Global Strategy, Oana Vlad, mentioned,

“For our second expression from Coca-Cola Creations, we wanted to create an innovative taste inspired by the playfulness of pixels, rooted in the experiences that gaming makes possible. Just as pixels power digital connection, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte brings people together to share moments of Real Magic.”

The cola brand apparently teased this limited-edition drink on Fortnite. This drink marks the second such endeavor by Coca‑Cola Creations, following the brand’s Starlight drink, which introduced the flavor based on outer space.

When will the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar "Byte Pixel” be available?

Coca-Cola @CocaCola What do you think 𝕡𝕚𝕩𝕖𝕝𝕤 taste like? Reply with your most creative guesses. What do you think 𝕡𝕚𝕩𝕖𝕝𝕤 taste like? Reply with your most creative guesses. https://t.co/MJDZE4VHNm

Based on the official release details, the new drink will have extremely limited production. The Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte will be available in the United States from May 2. However, Latin America will get to consume the product much earlier, starting April 4. Meanwhile, China will get to have the drink from May 23.

The drink will be available in the USA as twin packs of 12-ounce cans. However, as of yet, the cost of each pack is unknown. Coca-Cola’s official press release did not mention whether Latin American countries and China would also receive the drink in a twin pack.

Buying Details

The Coca-Cola Zero Sugar "Byte Pixel” will stay true to its inspiration in regards to its availability in the USA, where it will be available only via www.coca-cola.com/creations. The portal for purchasing the twin packs in the US will stay open till stocks last.

Meanwhile, in Latin America and China, the Byte Pixel drink will be available via “retail outlets” in extremely small quantities.

The Augmented-Reality experience

The press release revealed that the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar "Byte Pixel” will have an “Augmented Reality (AR) 'Concert on a Can' starring pop star Ava Max.” Furthermore, the AR experience will also include a digital island related to Fortnite, a collaborative effort by Coca-Cola and Australian YouTuber Lachlan Power’s lifestyle gaming brand PWR.

As per Power’s statement in the press release,

“This new Coca-Cola Creations flavor is an amazing nod to gamers from one of the most iconic brands in existence, and we’re proud that we could help create something special for our shared communities to celebrate its launch.”

The special Coke drink package will include four minigames titled: The Castle, The Escape, The Race, and The Tower. Furthermore, consumers can use the package’s scan to access another AR game, which portrays the backstory behind the drink.

Edited by Sabika