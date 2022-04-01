Coca-Cola X PacSun merch drop: Where to buy, price, and more about the collab

The Creations division of globally celebrated beverage label Coca-Cola and the American retail fashion brand Pacific Sunwear of California (PacSun), have collaborated. The fashion brand is set to bring in avant-garde men’s fashion portfolio as a part of the clothing label’s Spring Summer 2022 collection.

The novel collaboration between the two renowned labels celebrates the Coke’s just released space-inspired Starlight flavor, which is the latest addition to its line of beverages.

In February, the California-based fashion store also joined forces with psychedelic music genius ASAP Rocky and Eddie Bauer for the release of its capsule collection.

Coca-Cola x PacSun merch committed to new Starlight flavor drink

The limited edition apparel capsule is dedicated to Coco-Cola's new Starlight flavor (Image via Sportskeeda)

The assortment of costumery boasts of vibrant tees, enlivened swim shorts, and pullovers. Taking inspiration from space and the galaxy, similar motifs are knitted into the collection.

The latest Coca-Cola x PacSun collaboration range starts from $11.49 and costs up to $70. Each piece of basic Mission tee will retail for $30, whereas the brilliantly colored long-sleeved Stardust t-shirt is marked at $35. People who prefer black can wear their taste for $30.

Swim trunks start from $45, while the price of New World sweat shorts is fixed at $50. The New World hoodie, however, will make one pay $70. Contrary to modern graphics, fans can also relive retro with Coke Now for $27. The complete merch drop can be viewed via PacSun’s official website.

Many purple, navy blue, white, and black wearables can be spotted on the Coke’s creations. Additionally, the exclusive wearables flaunt the Coca-Cola’s branding that is entwined with a vivid globe decal. The esthetically pleasing pieces are inscribed with “Taste A New World” on them.

A pre-eminent t-shirt, resembling the 1980s vintage concert with the Coke bottle inscribed on it, is worth extolling.

Putting her enthusiasm into words, the Licensing Manager of Coca-Cola of North America, Becky Anderson, commented on the latest association, saying,

“It’s always great to work with PacSun, especially when a project like this one comes along. The way they interpreted the Starlight graphics and design elements across the collection showcases their strengths and offers a range of options to fans of our brands.”

The collab was ceremonialized with a launch party organized at PacSun’s flagship store in downtown Los Angeles. The celebration touched the sky and left the guests awestricken with a surprise astronaut landing.

To promote the new cosmic-centric flavor, the prominent beverage label left no stone unturned. Apart from the aforementioned collab, Coke Creations also associated with American lifestyle wear label Staple Pigeon.

Moreover, the drinks company has released cosmic ASMR, a customized Instagram filter, AR emojis for Samsung, and a virtual performance of Ava Max's Kings and Queens just a scan away.

