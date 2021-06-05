5 best games like Pokemon GO for Android devices (2021)

Pokemon GO is the first game that pops up when we talk about Augmented Reality (AR) games. It was quite hyped back in 2016 and is still a fan favorite with millions of players. The game even surpassed 1 billion downloads in 2020.

Over the years, AR titles have constantly gotten better. Who knew that the phone's GPS, camera, and internet connection could be used to play cool games?

For Android users, the Play Store is rife with AR games that resemble Pokemon GO a lot.

Top alternatives to Pokemon GO for Android devices

Here are five of the best such games on the Play Store:

1) Jurassic World Alive

It will have players roaming around to find their favorite dinosaurs from Jurassic World (Image via Ludia Games, YouTube)

Jurassic Park movies enjoy a distinguished fan base. People can't seem to get enough of dinosaurs.

The AR game will have players roaming around to find their favorite dinosaurs from Jurassic World. They can gather dinosaurs, create hybrids from DNA fragments, and battle real-time in PvP mode.

Get it here

2) The Walking Dead: Our World

The Walking Dead official game lets players shoot at zombies (Image via Next Games, YouTube)

Zombies and apocalypse games are pretty popular with gamers. It would be unfair not to have zombie games in AR.

The Walking Dead official game lets players shoot at zombies (a.k.a. the walkers) inside their houses and beyond the neighborhood with the Free Roam feature.

They can shoot zombies all day with TWD characters and team up, rescue survivors, and shelter them.

Get it here

3) Five Nights at Freddy's AR: Special Delivery

FNAF AR uses the real-time location feature (Image via GameTrailers)

Back in 2014, Five Nights at Freddy's quickly became a popular video game. Following the success of the horror survival game, FNAF got ported to mobile phones as an AR game.

The single-player title randomly releases terrifying animatronics from the original franchise. Players have to destroy them using batteries, flashlights, and shockers.

FNAF AR uses real-time location, and players can send animatronics to their friends.

Get it here

4) Draconius GO: Catch a Dragon

The game features more than 250 magical dragons and beasts (Image via Draconius GO, YouTube)

Draconius GO somewhat follows the gameplay of Pokemon GO. Instead of Pokemon, players get to collect magical creatures and have to walk around, collect eggs, hatch them, and train the dragon.

The game features more than 250 magical dragons and beasts. Gamers can create hybrids, complete quests, find rare eggs, and do much more.

Get it here

5) Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Potterheads get to relive the iconic scenes from the movies (Image via Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, YouTube)

With Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Niantic stepped into the magical realm. Potterheads get to relive the iconic scenes from the movies and play alongside the movie characters.

Players level up as they learn magic spells, brew potions, and use the portkeys to access famous locations like Olivander's Wand Shop and Hagrid's Hut.

Get it here

