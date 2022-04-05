×
What is the final Jeopardy! answer for Tuesday, April 5? Hints and solution revealed

A still from the game show Jeopardy! (Image via Jeopardy!)
Sneha Haldar
ANALYST
Modified Apr 05, 2022 11:19 PM IST
Jeopardy! is a classic fan-favorite and highly intriguing game show that comes with an interesting twist. Instead of the host of the show making questions and the players answering them, the answers are given at the beginning, and the contestants are required to supply the questions.

Between Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider, this particular season of the game-show has been quite epic. Undoubtedly, fans are eagerly waiting to learn about the hints and solutions for April 5, 2022. But before that, we will explore the game show a bit more.

What is Jeopardy! about? How to play the game?

As mentioned earlier, the game show comes with a twist that requires the players to give the question to the already given answer at the beginning of the show. Three contestants compete, including the previous show’s champion, in six categories and in three rounds.

Every round brings in prize money that escaltes with every level. In the final round, the contestants can name their own jackpot provided it is within the amount of money they’ve already earned. However, if a player finishes the second round with no money at all, they are eliminated.

Thus, when it comes to the final question, all three contestants go through a dilemma of whether to bet it all or play it safe. The final round is the trickiest of them all and for several historic contestants, including James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings, the final question brought them to their downfall.

All about the final Jeopardy! answer for Tuesday, April 5

Jeopardy! is such a game show that it allows its viewers to play along with the contestants from their homes. On April 5, 2022, the show will host returning champion Camron Conners, who is a high school social studies teacher. The two other new contestants are government contractor Kathleen Snyder and tutor Mattea Roach.

The category: 20th Century Cinema

The clue: A black & white newsreel in this film begins: In Xanadu did Kubla Khan a stately pleasure dome decree"

The final Jeopardy! answer is: What is Citizen Kane?

The quoted line in the clue is taken from Samuel Taylor Coleridge's 1798 poem, Kubla Khan, or, a Vision in a Dream. A Fragment. As per Samuel Purchas's 1626 collection of travelogs, Purchas His Pilgrimage, the opening line of the poem follows:

"In Xanadu did Kubla Khan a stately pleasure-dome decree: Where Alph, the sacred river, ran through caverns measureless to man down to a sunless sea."
Watch this space to learm about the winner of today's Jeopardy!

