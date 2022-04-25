Where is Alexei Navalny now? CNN documentary set to explore the attempted assassination of jailed dissident

On Sunday, April 24, CNN released a documentary on Alexei Navalny, renowned critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The documentary, titled Navalny, will recount the incident of the Russian dissident being poisoned in August 2020, which he claimed was the work of the Russian government.

The documentary has been released via TV debut on CNN (in North America) and is also available on CNN+. Furthermore, on April 11 and 12, Warner Bros. (now Warner Bros. Discovery) and Fathom released the documentary in around 800 theaters.

Navalny has already won the audience award (U.S. Documentary competition) and the Festival Favorite Award at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Alexei Navalny might currently be in a high-security prison in Pokrov

Following his bout with a near-death experience and recovering from the effects of the Novichok nerve agent, Navalny returned to Russia almost six months after the assassination attempt. In January, Alexei Navalny was detained by Russian authorities, and a month later, he was sentenced to three and a half years of imprisonment.

As per local reports, the 45-year-old political influencer was jailed for allegedly violating the terms of his sentence for an embezzlement case where he was reportedly involved. Navalny has maintained that his imprisonment sentence comes from a politically-charged agenda.

New sentence

In March, Alexei Navalny was sentenced to nine years of imprisonment for a case that his followers have accused of being fabricated. The case determined Navalny to be guilty of contempt of court and fraud.

The case's prosecutors accused Navalny of embezzling around $4.7 million of funds, that his now-banned organizations collected as donations. These organizations include his famed initiative of the anti-corruption foundation.

Following his sentencing, Navalny took to Twitter and wrote:

Alexey Navalny @navalny 9/10I am very grateful to everyone for their support. And, guys, I want to say: the best support for me and other political prisoners is not sympathy and kind words, but actions. Any activity against the deceitful and thievish Putin's regime. Any opposition to these war criminals 9/10I am very grateful to everyone for their support. And, guys, I want to say: the best support for me and other political prisoners is not sympathy and kind words, but actions. Any activity against the deceitful and thievish Putin's regime. Any opposition to these war criminals

Alexey Navalny @navalny



I hug and love everyone! 10/10 In 2013, after hearing my first verdict, I wrote this and now I will repeat it: don't be idle. This toad sitting on an oil pipe will not overthrow itself.I hug and love everyone! 10/10 In 2013, after hearing my first verdict, I wrote this and now I will repeat it: don't be idle. This toad sitting on an oil pipe will not overthrow itself.I hug and love everyone! ❤️

According to the clause in the new sentence, which is replacing his old one, Alexei Navalny would have to serve seven more years. He would be taken to a high-security prison compared to the prison in Pokrov, east of Moscow, where the 45-year-old has been for the last year.

As a higher security prison, the conditions are expected to be much stricter, with hindered accessibility because of the logistics of arranging meets.

As of March, Alexei Navalny was being held in the IK-2 colony prison near the town of Pokrov. However, he is now likely to have been transferred to the high-security prison.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan