What did Noel Reade do? Teenager imprisoned for 19 years after stabbing ex- Army cadet with ‘Rambo’ knife 

17-year-old Noel Reade has been convicted of murder and is being jailed for at least 19 years after killing Keagan Crimes in a Cheshire convenience store. The former has been dubbed as “The Devil” after using a Rambo III hunting knife to stab the 27-year-old.

Reade was 16 years old at the time of the confrontation with the former army cadet. He plunged the knife into the latter's chest and also wounded another man, who attempted to intervene, in the upper chest.

Following Crimes’ death, the teenager took to Facebook to upload a selfie with a filter of horns, captioning the picture ‘RIP Keagan.’

The incident reportedly occurred on October 11, 2020. Reade was with four other teenagers looking for two men who were meddling with the his growing drugs business.

A look into Noel Reade’s trial

In an attempt to defend his client, Michael Hayton QC said that during the latter half of 2020, the teenager was “out of control.” However, he was still a youngster. The lawyer added:

“He is someone not beyond hope, with a basic intelligence to move on in life. He might not be an angel and you might not want him living next door, but we suggest this was a little boy lost.”

An eyewitness to the event said in the trial that Noel Reade wanted to stab anyone in his sight, describing the teenager as a “man possessed.”

Noel Reade was found by the police after he contacted his mother to arrange for a taxi to take him home after the killing. Police found his DNA at the murder scene. When his phone was confiscated by law enforcement, they also found that he had Googled phrases including “guns,” “does blood wash off shoes,” and “Rambo lII knives.”

Deputy Inspector Adam Waller, who led the investigation, stated that Reade showed “no remorse for his actions.”

Sentencing Judge Stephen Everett described Noel Reade as “one of the most dangerous 17-year-olds” he had ever come across during his 40 years as a solicitor and barrister. He also called him a “vicious thug.”

Keagon Crimes died in the hospital after suffering from stab wound (Image via Cavendish)

Following the hearing, Keagan Crimes' mother said in a statement that her son was the “soul of any gathering.” The mother expressed remorse at her son being taken away in a cruel and needless manner. She further added that her son was simply “at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

