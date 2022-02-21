Who is Michael Snow? NY man arrested in fatal shooting of SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell 

Elizabeth Howell, a college student, was killed in New York near her school campus on Friday, as per the authorities. Howell, 21, was the victim of the shooting that took place on February 18 in Potsdam, which is based about 200 miles away from Albany.

Police said they found Howell unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived at the crime scene just before 6 p.m. They immediately took her to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Authorities did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The university issued a shelter-in-place order after police received reports of shots fired near campus the following morning.

On February 19, police arrested and charged Michael J. Snow with second-degree murder. As a result of Snow's arraignment, he was remanded to the St. Lawrence County Jail without bail. According to the university, he is not affiliated with the college, and it is unclear how he and Howell were connected.

The police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Snow between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on February 18. During that time, he was observed driving a gray Honda Civic with a New York license plate KVE2731 through Potsdam, Hopkinton, Malone, Westville, Hogansburg and Massena. The police also mentioned that the driver's side door was damaged.

The 31-year-old accused, Michael Snow, belongs to Massena, New York. Very little information is available on him. However, as per outlet Heavy, one of Snow's ex-classmate's sister, Angela Mossow, revealed that she had known him since he was 8 years old.

"He lived up the street from my parents with his mother. His parents are divorced. He went back-and-forth between mom and dads, but dad lived out of town. I think he’s had maybe two girlfriends his whole life and no long-term relationships because he’s creepy.”

Mossow further called Snow "just a weirdo." She said that Elizabeth's murder happened on Michael's birthday, and that he also suffered from mental health and drug abuse problems, because of which he was unable to get work.

Elizabeth Howell's teachers and family are devastated

Elizabeth Howell was a senior at SUNY Potsdam's Crane School of Music. Her nickname was "Beth."

The president of SUNY Potsdam, Dr. Phil Neisser, said in a statement that the deceased 21-year-old was a cellist who performed along with Crane Symphony Orchestra. Her graduation was scheduled for this year.

"She was an aspiring educator with a bright future ahead of her. Together, we – as one united campus community – honor her life and mourn her loss."

The university also mourned Elizabeth's loss in a joint statement and said that they stand together in unity for her.

Elizabeth Howell's parents also expressed their sadness, stating their daughter was in the "wrong place, wrong time" when she was shot off the campus.

While speaking to outlet The Post, her father Joe Howell said that she was the type of person who did not have enemies.

He and his wife Ann described their daughter as a very active member of her community, teaching swimming, lifeguarding, and cello while also dancing ballet and performing in orchestras.

