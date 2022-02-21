How did Harley Alexander die? 'Lizard Lick Towing' star Ron Shirley announces death of son in emotional post

On February 18, TruTV's Lizard Lick Towing star Ron Shirley took to his Facebook profile to announce the death of his son, Harley Alexander "Alex" Shirley. According to local reports, the 21-year-old was killed on February 17.

In his Facebook post, Shirley paid an emotionally charged tribute to his late son. He wrote,

"(We) will always cherish the times we had while you were with us son."

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating Alex Shirley's murder.

What is known about Ron Shirley's son Harley Alexander Shirley's murder?

As per a press release from the Sheriff's Office, Shirley was shot on Thursday night at a house in Josephine Road. In the statement, Capt. Jeff Caldwell mentioned that deputies from the County police responded to calls of gunshots near the property at around 8.00 pm.

Caldwell added that along with Harley, a 20-year-old woman was also shot. While initial reports state that the victims were shot at home, a caller reportedly found them injured with a gunshot wound near a parking lot in Sheetz on Cornwallis Road. This parking lot was around three miles north of the property. Without any further context, this makes the details surrounding the timeline of the shootout very confusing.

While Ron Shirley's son was found dead at the scene, the woman, who remains unidentified by the press, survived with less severe injuries. Furthermore, another person was in the car with the two other victims, but he only received minor injuries. The victim's family told WRAL News that the murder took place on the property's front lawn. As per the press release, multiple suspects were seen absconding from the property where the shootout occurred. They reportedly escaped in a yellow car.

Ron Shirley's brother, Jason, told WRAL News that he would be offering up to a $25,000 reward for any relevant information regarding the late 21-year-old's death that might help the investigation.

Timing of the shootout

According to the police report, the shooting occurred around 8.00 pm on Thursday night. Meanwhile, Ron Shirley's family told WRAL News that the murder occurred during a family event that was honoring another late relative. They were releasing balloons for the late Xavier Smith, who was killed in a road accident earlier this week.

As of now, no motive for the murders has been found. The Johnston County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating and seeking information regarding the suspects' identities.

