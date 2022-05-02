Who will star in The Chase season 3 episode 1? Cast, plot, air time and more about ABC’s game show

ABC’s hit game show, The Chase, is set to return with its third season on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Unlike the previous seasons, the upcoming season will see Ken Jennings (who now co-hosts the drivetime quizzer) and Mark “The Beast” Labbett (who has since joined GSN’s Master Minds) stepping down from the Chaser panel. Instead, the show will have three new additions - Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell, and Buzzy Cohen.

The game show features ace quizzers from all around the world. These quizzers will compete against a quiz master who will stop them from answering questions and winning cash prizes.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

In the all-new season, three competitors must pit their wits and face off against a Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes. Each of the three new chasers may present an affable exterior, but don't let their good natures fool you"

Meet the cast of The Chase season 3

The upcoming season will have Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell, and Buzzy Cohen join Chasers Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer, along with Sara Haines hosting the game. Here’s a detailed description of all the chasers appearing in season 3:

1) Buzzy Cohen

The 37-year-old Cohen is widely popular for his inexplicable performance in the game show Jeopardy! in 2016. He became highly noticeable for his broad knowledge base and irreverent sense of humor. In 2017, he made gutsy bets and won Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions. In 2019, he stood aside maestros like Chasers Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter and was one of the captains for Season 35’s "All-Star Games".

The official page of the show, described Cohen as:

"Buzzy "The Stunner" Cohen is no exception, known for his flashy personal style and razor-sharp wit, like the others … he doesn't like to lose."

2) Victoria Groce

The Georgia-born ended David Madden’s 19-day winning streak in 2005’s Jeopardy! Since the mid-2010s, she has been heavily involved in the international quizzing community. Moreover, Groce also played on the winning American team for the 2021–22 Quizzing World Cup, and at the 2021 World Quiz Awards.

On the official page of the show, Victoria Groce was described as:

"Victoria Groce, "The Queen" of all things trivia, has been dubbed the smartest woman in the world based on her domination of online trivia tournaments and is sure to strike fear in the hearts of contestants."

3) Brandon Blackwell

Blackwell was nearly 20 years old when he appeared in three different quiz shows and won more than $400,000 — including $43K from a 2012 turn in the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? seat. The 39-year-old Queens-born is the highest-scoring player of all time on University Challenge, a British quiz show that some say dwarfs Jeopardy! with its difficulty.

The official page introduced Brandon as:

"Brandon "The Lightning Bolt" Blackwell is a speed-quiz champ and has beaten both Brad and James in the game."

Viewers can watch the upcoming season of The Chase on May 3 at 9/8c on ABC. They can also stream the show on Hulu.

