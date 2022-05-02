What time will American Song Contest Season 1 Episode 7 air? Plot, artists, release date, and more explored

American Song Contest season 1 is one episode away from the grand finale. On Monday, it will air its seventh episode, which will mark the end of the semi-finals.

Titled The Live Semi Finals Part 2, the latest episode is set to reintroduce the second of 11 artists who were chosen from previous qualifier episodes. In episode 6, the first set of 11 contestants performed.

The official synopsis of American Song Contest episode 7 reads:

“The live semi-finals conclude with 10 artists returning to the stage with an elevated performance of their original song for a chance to earn America's vote; one more redemption song is revealed, adding an 11th artist back into the competition.”

When will American Song Contest episode 7 air?

American Song Contest season 1 episode 7 is all set to air on Monday, May 2, at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on NBC. Viewers can watch the two-hour episode on the network’s website later as well.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several TV service providers. Some of these live streaming services include Philo, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling.

Who are the 11 semi-finalists?

The Live Semi Finals Part 2 will star 10 qualifiers from previous episodes and one redemption artist. One of the artists will be two-time Grammy Award winner Michael Bolton.

Take a look at the contestants and their original songs:

Michael Bolton from Connecticut singing Beautiful World Broderick Jones from Kansas singing Tell Me Grant Knoche from Texas singing Mr. Independent Christian Pagan from Puerto Rico singing Loko Chloe Fredericks from North Dakota singing Can’t Make You Love Me Tenelle from American Samoa singing Full Circle Enisa from New York singing Green Light Stela Cole from Georgia singing DIY John Morgan from North Carolina singing Right in the Middle Tyler Braden from Tennessee singing Seventeen Sweet Taboo from California singing Keys to the Kingdom

The first semi-final round aired last week, featuring 11 artists, including:

Rhode Island’s Hueston Washington’s Allen Stone Kentucky’s Jordan Smith Michigan’s Ada LeAnn Alabama’s Ni/Co Massachusetts’ Jared Lee Colorado’s Riker Lynch Montana’s Jonah Prill Wyoming’s Ryan Charles New Hampshire’s MARi Oklahoma’s AleXa.

As per the national jury’s voting, Allen Stone got a direct pass to the grand finale. At the beginning of American Song Contest episode 7, the remaining four names who will go to the finale from the previous installment will be announced.

It will be the result of the jury and the audience’s votes. According to last week’s jury’s list, Stone was followed by Jordan Smith, Hueston, Ada LeAnn, and AleXa.

Hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg, the American Song Contest finale is set to air next Monday, May 9, at 8.00 pm ET on NBC.

Edited by Danyal Arabi