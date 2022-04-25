What time will American Song Contest Season 1 Episode 6 air? Release date, 11 semi-finalists, and more explored

The sixth week of American Song Contest season 1 is the premiere of the semi-finals. Five weeks after the qualifier rounds, the upcoming episode will feature 11 semi-finalists.

Hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg, American Song Contest is a singing competition series. Each contestant/team (singer, band, or duet performer) represents the state of America and performs their original composition.

In episode 6, the 11 contestants will take their compositions to a level higher. Only time will tell who will get to earn a spot in the finals.

When will American Song Contest Episode 6 air?

Episode 6 of American Song Contest season 1 is all set to air on Monday, April 25, at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on NBC. The two-hour episode will be available on the network’s website after its premiere.

Viewers can also opt for several live streaming services to get the channel. Some of these TV service providers include Fubo TV, Sling, Philo, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV.

A look at the series' 11 semi-finalists

The first semi-final round is set to begin this week with episode 6. One set of contestants will perform in the next episode, and then another set will appear in week 7. After two semi-final weeks, the eighth episode will be the finale of American Song Contest season 1.

Meanwhile, episode 6 will consist of four contestants selected by the national jury, six by public+jury votes and one who will be the redemption artist. The official Instagram page of the singing reality show shared a few clips featuring the contestants revealing their favorite lyrics from their songs.

Take a look at 11 contestants who will appear in this week's semi-finals:

1) Hueston from Rhode Island will sing Held on Too Long.

2) Jordan Smith from Kentucky will sing Sparrow.

3) Allen Stone from Washington will sing A Little Bit of Both.

4) Ada LeAnn from Michigan will sing Natalie.

5) Ni/Co from Alabama will sing The Difference.

6) Riker Lynch from Colorado will sing Feel The Love.

7) Jared Lee from Massachusetts will sing Shameless.

8) Jonah Prill from Montana will sing Fire It Up.

9) MARi from New Hampshire will sing Fly.

10) AleXa from Oklahoma will sing Wonderland.

11) Ryan Charles from Wyoming will sing New Boot Goofin'.

The official synopsis of American Song Contest episode 6, titled The Live Semi-Finals Premiere, reads:

“The semi-finals begin with 10 artists returning to the stage with an elevated performance of their original song for a chance to earn America's vote; raising the stakes, a redemption song is revealed, adding an 11th artist back into the competition.”

The second semi-finals round will include one national jury-selected participant, nine public+jury voted contestants, and one redemption artist. It will air on NBC next Monday on May 2 from 8.00 PM ET to 10.00 PM ET.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan