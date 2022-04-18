What time will American Song Contest season 1 episode 5 air? Release date, contestants, and more

The first season of American Song Contest has entered its fifth week. The new episode will feature 11 new artists showcasing their original songs to the jury and live audience.

American Song Contest is a singing reality TV show that welcomes singers, bands and duet performers from every state of America. Each contestant represents their state or territory and delivers an original song.

In every episode, four artists out of eleven, qualify for the semi-finals. Hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson, the show premiered on March 21.

When will American Song Contest episode 5 air?

American Song Contest episode 5 is set to air on Monday, April 18 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on NBC. The episode will be available on the network’s site after its premiere.

Those who don’t have the channel can pick any streaming services or TV service providers, such as YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Philo, Sling and DirecTV Stream.

Who are the 11 performers?

The fifth episode of American Song Contest will start with the results of week four. In the previous episode, Washington’s Allen Stone was the only artist confirmed to earn a spot in the semi-finals. The upcoming episode will reveal three other singers/contestants who will join Stone from episode 4.

Meanwhile, take a look at the names of 11 artists from different states and their original tracks that will feature in episode 5:

Tenelle from American Samoa: Full Circle

Sweet Taboo (band of three girls) from California: Keys to the Kingdom

Jason J. from Guam: Midnight

Andrew Sheppard from Idaho: Steady Machine

Justin Jesso from Illinois: Lifeline

Sisqo from Maryland: It’s Up

Ada LeAnn from Michigan: Natalie

HALIE from Missouri: Better Things

Khalisol from New Mexico: Drop

John Morgan from North Carolina: Right in the Middle

Josh Panda from Vermont: Rollercoaster

The official synopsis of American Song Contest episode 5, titled The Live Qualifiers Part 5, reads:

“The live qualifiers conclude as three artists from week four are revealed as moving on to the semi-finals; 11 remaining artists representing their state or territory perform original music to earn America's vote for best hit song.”

In the premiere episode of the music show, the four qualifiers were Rhode Island’s Hueston, Oklahoma’s AleXa, Puerto Rico’s Christian Pagán and Connecticut’s Michael Bolton. The next two episodes also announced four qualifiers respectively.

Episode 2 — Kentucky’s Jordan Smith, Montana’s Jonah Prill, North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks and Kansas’ Broderick Jones

Episode 3 — Tenneesee’sTyler Braden, Texas’ Grant Knoche, Alabama’s Ni/Co and Colorado’s Riker Lynch

Meanwhile, the reality TV show airs new episodes every Monday on NBC from 8.00 pm ET to 10.00 pm ET.

Edited by Suchitra