“Round of applause for Nitro”: American Song Contest fans react to Nitro Nitra’s performance

The third episode of American Song Contest Season 1 aired Monday night on NBC. A total of 12 contestants participated in the latest episode, including Nitro Nitra from Delaware.

She delivered a power-packed performance of her original song, Train. Hosts Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson were left in awe after Nitra’s performance.

Despite giving one of the best performances, she ranked in the sixth position on the jury’s list, with Tennessee’s Tyler Braden taking the lead. However, fans are lauding Nitra for her mind-blowing song.

What do fans have to say?

Viewers loved Nitra’s performance. From choreography to lyrics, fans praised the singer on social media. Many found her performance to be the best in Episode 3 of American Song Contest.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

Ruin🎤🤡Crown @ruincrown Nitro Nitra WOKE. US. UP. Her slow beginning showing us the range of her voice and then CRANKING up the volume and becoming UNSTOPPABLE, JUST like a train. UNBELIEVABLE!!! #AmericanSongContest Nitro Nitra WOKE. US. UP. Her slow beginning showing us the range of her voice and then CRANKING up the volume and becoming UNSTOPPABLE, JUST like a train. UNBELIEVABLE!!! #AmericanSongContest

Ian Zainea @theforester000



#AmericanSongContest Nitro nitra was the best tonight by far. Nitro nitra was the best tonight by far. #AmericanSongContest

Ruin🎤🤡Crown @ruincrown What was this jury ranking? Honestly, quite embarrassing. Nitro Nitra deserved to move on for sure. Get out there and vote everyone!! We gotta push her through!! #AmericanSongContest What was this jury ranking? Honestly, quite embarrassing. Nitro Nitra deserved to move on for sure. Get out there and vote everyone!! We gotta push her through!! #AmericanSongContest

Taylor Mift @ry_lark From. the. first. note. Calling it now, Nitro will be the breakout star of #AmericanSongContest From. the. first. note. Calling it now, Nitro will be the breakout star of #AmericanSongContest

Who is Nitro Nitra from American Song Contest?

Nitro Nitra is described as a “soul-rock singer” in her bio on NBC. The Delaware native has been singing since childhood. In 2018, she had a spiritual awakening that made her return to her hometown and work on her music career.

Nitro Nitra is excited to represent her hometown in American Song Contest. Her bio states:

“Nitro's goal as a musician is to create a shared experience with her fans where they can open their minds to new levels of existence and awakenings of their own.”

All about Episode 3

In Episode 3, she appeared sixth on the ranking chart. Apart from Delaware, the states that featured in American Song Contest’s third episode were Texas (Grant Knoche), Louisiana (Brittany Pfantz), Tennessee (Tyler Braden), New Jersey (Brooke Alexx), Alabama (Ni/Co), Florida (Ale Zabala), South Carolina (Jesse LeProtti), Georgia (Stela Cole), South Dakota (Judd Hoos), Alaska (Jewel), Northern Mariana (Sabyu) and Colorado (Riker Lynch).

Tennessee’s Braden is leading the chart and has earned a spot in semi-finals. The fate of the rest of the contestants for semi-finals will be announced in the upcoming episode. At the beginning of the show, Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg announced the semi-finalists from the previous installment, and they were North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks, Kentucky’s Jordan Smith, Kansas’ Broderick Jones, and Montana’s Jonah Prill.

The next episode of American Song Contest Season 1 will feature a group of 12 new contestants representing their states. The singers will croon to their original tracks in Episode 4, which is set to air on Monday, April 11 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on NBC.

Edited by Siddharth Satish