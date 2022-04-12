American Song Contest Episode 4: Performances, qualifications, and more

Episode 4 of American Song Contest aired on NBC on Monday, April 11. Eleven singers from different states and territories performed on The Live Qualifiers Part 4 tonight.

Allen Stone won the week four qualification round. He became the 13th semi-finalist this week after Grant Knoche, Ni/Co, Riker Lynch, Tyler Braden, Jordan Smith, Broderick Jones, Jonah Prill, Chloe Fredericks, Hueston, AleXa, Michael Bolton, and Christian Pagán.

Performances at the American Singing Contest tonight

Eleven singers performed today to move forward towards the semi-finals, only four of whom will succeed. Allen stone is already declared to be one of the semi-finalists by the Jury's choice.

Las Marías from Arizona - From La Finikera

Stela Cole from Georgia - DIY

Bronson Varde from - 4 You

Jared Lee from Massachusetts - Shameless

The Crystal Method from Nevada - Watch Me Now

MARi from New Hampshire - Fly

Bri Steves from Pennsylvania - Plenty Love

Savannah Keyes from Utah - Sad Girl

Allen Stone from Washington - A Bit of Both

NËITHER from Washington, D.C. - I Like It

Alexis Cunningham from West Virginia- Working On A Miracle

MARi was the first performer of the evening and was loved by the audience, while The Crystal Method's rocking performance captivated the audience. On the other hand, Savannah Keyes' Sad Girl was just the melody American Song Contest needed, and NËITHER's performance was energetic yet calm at the same time.

Jared Lee gave the viewers a rock song vibe despite the song having a mellow tone, while Stela Cole's DIY just hit the perfect note and stole the hearts of the audience.

Hawaii captivated the hearts and minds of viewers, while Las Marías told their life story by performing From La Finikera. On the other hand, Pennsylvania gave a soothing performance of her original song Plenty Love, and Allen Stone's A Bit of Both gave the audience quite the 90s vibe.

Who qualified for the semi-finals tonight apart from Allen Stone in American Song Contest?

Other than Allen Stone, Colorado's Riker Lynch, Alabama's Ni/Co, and Texas' Grant Knocke also qualified for the semi-finals of American Song Contest. The three gave spectacular performances last week on The Live Qualifiers Part 3 and were chosen after combining the votes of judges and audience members.

Riker Lynch from Alabama performed his new song, Feel the Love, last week. The 30-year-old R5 and Riker and the Beachcombers musician is representing his home state of Colorado. He joined the cast of Glee for three seasons, and after accumulating over a dozen of credits, Riker is now a filmmaker.

Ni/Co performed his original, The Difference, in American Song Contest last week. Ni/Co is a duo of Dani Brillhart and Colton Jones. Their music has been featured on various networks, including CW, VH1, NBC, BET, TNT, Starz, and Freeform.

Texas' Grant Knocke performed his original song, Mr. Independent, last week. He taught himself to write and produce songs in his childhood bedroom and currently has 900,000 followers.

Viewers can watch new episodes of American Song Contest every Monday on NBC at 8 pm ET/PT.

