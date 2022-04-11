Who is MARi from American Song Contest? New Hampshire native was a participant in Spanish version of The Voice

NBC's American Song Contest episode 4 will feature 11 new contestants who will compete against each other. The participants will take center stage for the Qualifiers 4 round, where they will showcase their talent to become the country's favorite and win the acclaimed title.

Four contestants who receive enough votes from the national jury and impress the audience will advance to the all-important semi-finals.

MARi, a solo singer, will represent the state of New Hampshire in the competition. Along with her, the fourth episode will feature many solo singers, including Savannah Keyes, Allen Stone, Jared Lee, Alexis Cunningham, Branson Varde, Bri Steves, mariachi duo Las Marias, and electronic duo The Crystal Method.

Episode 3 of American Song Contest saw Tennessee native Tyler Braden wowing the national jury with his country song Seventeen. He and many other artists have reached the semi-finals, including Hueston, Alexa, Christian Pagan, Michael Bolton, Jordan Smith, Jonah Prill, Chloe Fredericks and Broderick Jones.

American Song Contest contestant MARi is not new to reality TV competitions

Singer-songwriter MARi is a resident of New York and Miami, Florida. The American Song Contest contestant is not new to television shows as she has previously appeared on Despierta America (Good Morning America) and La Voz, the Spanish version of The Voice.

She is a Billboard top 20-charting artist and has reached the top 5 in the UK.

She was nine years old when she started playing the keys & singing on her grandfather's piano. The star took part in her first ever talent show at an elementary school in New Hampshire called Hallsville, where she realized her passion for music.

The American Song Contest contestant sang in church for 12 years following which she debuted on La Voz and joined the Latin industry.

The singer's official NBC bio reads:

"MARi is a singer-songwriter with powerhouse pipes and red carpet-ready fierce fashion that embodies all the makings of a superstar. Her Cuban and Puerto Rican roots play a large part in her music, as does her hometown in New Hampshire, her larger-than-life personality and her fashion sense (as seen in both New York and London Fashion Week)."

Speaking about her time on La Voz, and her coach on the show Luis Fonsi in an interview with escYOUnited, she said:

"Luis Fonsi was an amazing coach and I admire him greatly. La Voz gave me a platform and open door to join the Latin industry who welcomed me in with open arms.... It taught me to take the moment you have and work it not just expect that to be it, but to work even harder and go for more using it as a compliment to the rest of your career."

The contestant also revealed that she received an email about American Song Contest auditions when she faced a "lull moment in music and a really bad personal moment.”

For the singer, her daughter is her biggest inspiration. She said:

"My daughter who is my whole world who always tells me to never give up because if not everything we have been through would be in vain...then told me I needed to get on this because whether or not I won it would be a mega stepping stone or a win regardless in our lives and world and so far it has been."

American Song Contest contestant MARi has a very active social media life, with a massive 733K follower count on Instagram. The singer also has several singles under her name, including, Dangerous Woman and Lets Hear It for the Boy in 2019, Stand Up and Levantate in 2020 and Chicas Malas in 2021, which received 5,45,814 Spotify streams.

American Song Contest features 56 contestants, inspired by NBC's Eurovision Song Contest, who will compete until one is crowned the winner. Each of them will represent one state or territory of the United States, with the competition running until the finale episode on May 9, 2022.

Will MARi make it to the semi-finals of the reality singing competition? Tune in on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on NBC to find out.

Edited by Saman