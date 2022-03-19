Wendy Williams update: Talk show host opens up on health issues, legal issues, and return in Good Morning America interview

Wendy Williams recently opened up about her physical and mental health condition and her legal issues during an appearance on Good Morning America (GMA). Speaking to T.J. Holmes in an audio interview, the TV show host mentioned that she was of absolutely sound mind and fit health. She shared,

“Health is very well. And I've actually had a few appointments. You know, I'm 57 now and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old.”

The media personality also shared that she is ready to make a return to television and could consider making a comeback in another three months. She said,

“Give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with and then I’ll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing. Keep watching because I’m going to be back on The Wendy Show, bigger and brighter than ever.”

The latest update comes after Williams' longtime eponymous program, The Wendy Williams Show, was canceled after 12 seasons and replaced by Sherri Shepherd’s SHERRI.

Williams’ show was initially scheduled to return with season 13 in September 2021. However, the premiere was delayed for the host’s extended break due to ongoing health struggles before being taken off air for the remainder of the season.

Wendy Williams addresses legal and financial matters

In addition to her health update, Wendy Williams also addressed her legal and financial issues in her latest GMA interview. Last month, Wells Fargo deemed the TV personality as an “incapacitated” person and said she needed guardianship to manage her financial matters.

Williams was also reportedly locked out of her Wells Fargo account and denied access to her assets for more than two weeks. Speaking on the situation, the broadcaster said,

“When people want control of their accounts, they say anything, including something crazy like that about me. They say that I need somebody to handle my account and I don't want that. I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I've worked hard for my entire life.”

She further added that she is waiting to see the situation resolved to spend more time with her family.

“I want to spend more time with my family, and you know, working out. I’m waiting for the responses to my money situation and Wells Fargo and they don’t like that.”

That Surprise Witness, Esq. @SurpriseWitnes



Wendy’s name would not be on the guardianship filings because they’d have an anonymous case caption.



What do they have to hide? Wells Fargo got permission from the guardianship court to keep the guardianship case “anonymous”.Wendy’s name would not be on the guardianship filings because they’d have an anonymous case caption.What do they have to hide? #UnfreezeWendy Wells Fargo got permission from the guardianship court to keep the guardianship case “anonymous”. Wendy’s name would not be on the guardianship filings because they’d have an anonymous case caption. What do they have to hide? #UnfreezeWendy https://t.co/A6Ta98dfXQ

In their statement, Wells Fargo also claimed that Williams was a victim of “undue influence and financial exploitation” based on reports made by her former financial adviser Lori Schiller.

The adviser also stated that Williams was of “unsound mind” and claimed that she personally witnessed the “signs of exploitation.” All those claims have since been denied by the TV host.

A member of Williams’ team also elaborated on the situation and said that the host wanted to have her son more involved in her financial matters but her decision was not well-received by some internal members. They said,

“There was an individual internal to Wells Fargo that Wendy worked with. Wendy wanted to have her son begin to come in and have a little bit more say so and get a little bit of knowledge as to the inner runnings of Wendy Williams, so the person that was there was going to be losing some of the access to Wendy that she had prior and I don't think that she liked that.”

Following the interview, GMA host T.J. Holmes confirmed that Williams was back in New York and wanted to stay in the city but did not wish to join the show on camera.

Why did Wendy Williams go on a break?

Wendy Williams went on a break to focus on her health issues (Image via Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Wendy Williams took a break from The Wendy Williams Show in July 2021 to focus on her ongoing health issues. She was initially set to return to her purple chair in September 2021 but failed to make a return after being diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19 while undergoing treatment for her autoimmune Graves’ disease.

The 57-year-old continued to face recurring health issues even after recovering from COVID and was also reportedly hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation. Sources also confirmed that the TV host was dealing with a “number of health issues” and taking longer to recover than expected.

Despite several rumors surrounding Williams’ health and addiction issues, sources close to the broadcaster told The Hollywood Reporter in February that Williams was not suffering from dementia, stroke or a terminal illness, and did not have any addiction relapse.

Edited by Sabika