What is Graves’ disease? Medical condition explored as Sherri Shepherd to reportedly replace Wendy Williams on The Wendy Williams Show

TV host Wendy Williams could not return to The Wendy Williams Show for Season 14 due to a severe health condition. Recent reports claim that she will be replaced by television personality Sherri Shepherd.

Along with Bill Bellamy, Whitney Cummings, and Leah Remini, Shepherd guest-hosted the show’s latest season. In December 2021, The Wendy Williams Show reportedly received the highest rating for Shepherd’s episodes since the season started.

As per TMZ’s report, the producers will give complete reign to Shepherd this September and might also change the show’s name. Meanwhile, they will monitor Williams’ health condition until the month mentioned above, and if she gets better, she is welcome to resume her role in Season 15.

What happened to Wendy Williams?

For over two decades, Wendy Williams has been suffering from Graves’ disease, an autoimmune condition that causes hyperthyroidism.

To better understand the medical condition, WebMD describes Graves’ disease as:

“It is one of the most common thyroid problems and the leading cause of hyperthyroidism, a condition in which the thyroid gland produces too many hormones.”

Last September, Williams tested COVID-19 positive during her health evaluation. The Wendy Williams Show was postponed twice until the producers released a statement. It informed that Williams was under medical observation, so the new season will be led by several guest hosts.

Later, several rumors about her getting dementia and being wheelchair-bound started doing the rounds online. However, the speculation was shut down by her brother Tommy Williams Jr.

He said in an interview:

“We haven't had any alerts like that and I haven't seen anything like that or have had conversations with her that would lead me to believe that. We routinely go up and check on Wendy even though we're all down here in Florida. I try to make it up there and my dad speaks with Wendy frequently. So no, we don't have any concerns concerning her mental state. It’s all physical.”

When did Williams last appear on The Wendy Williams Show?

Her last season was the thirteenth, which ended on July 16, 2021. Wendy was supposed to return for Season 14, but her health deteriorated. Thus, the new season was hosted by multiple celebrity hosts.

Although Sherri Shepperd might reportedly be the new permanent host of the show, the producers can also welcome back Williams if she feels fine by September.

The Wendy Williams Show is a famous talk show that first aired in July 2008. The format is based on celebrity gossip and news that broadcasts from Mondays to Thursdays.

