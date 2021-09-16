What happened to Wendy Williams? Hiatus and health problems explored as talk show host tests positive for COVID

Wendy Williams recently tested positive for a “breakthrough case” of COVID-19 amid ongoing evaluation of other health issues. The season premiere of The Wendy Williams Show has also been postponed until next month.

The news of her diagnosis was confirmed on the official Instagram account of the Emmy-nominated talk show:

“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th.”

The latest update came a few days after the longtime host announced a temporary hiatus from the show due to ongoing health problems. At the time, she was expected to return to her chair on September 20 for the season premiere:

“Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations. She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can't wait to be back in her purple chair Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere.”

However, plans were reportedly changed after Wendy Williams tested positive for the virus. Individuals who are infected despite being fully inoculated against COVID-19 are likely to be asymptomatic or have mild illness as compared to non-vaccinated people.

During a 2020 conversation with Dr. Oz, the media personality expressed her doubts about the COVID 19 vaccine. However, she reportedly got vaccinated earlier this year as she announced only fully jabbed people would be allowed into the live audience of her Chelsea studio.

A look into Wendy Williams’ health complications amid COVID-19 diagnosis

Wendy Williams has been battling several health issues over the years (Image via Getty Images)

Wendy Williams is an American media personality, TV show host, writer and entrepreneur. She gained worldwide recognition after launching The Wendy Williams Show in 2008. She has served as the host of the popular talk show for more than 12 years covering nearly 1000 episodes across 12 seasons.

However, the broadcaster had to take a few breaks from the show in the past two years due to her struggles with recurring health issues. In 2018, the New Jersey-native revealed she was diagnosed with Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism nearly 19 years ago.

In an interview with People she opened up about her battle with the autoimmune disease and mentioned that she underwent treatment after a long period of negligence:

"I feel a hundred percent better than I was a few months ago. I had a storm going in my body is the best way I can explain it. It came from me neglecting my six-month endocrinology appointment. I have Graves' disease and hyperthyroid. If you have one you don't necessarily have to have the other, but I have both, and I was diagnosed with both 19 years ago."

The talk show host also suffered a shoulder injury towards the end of 2018. During an episode of the show, the anchor revealed she had to cancel a taping due to a hairline fracture on her shoulder:

“There’s no way I could’ve done yesterday’s show, so I was all about the medical care yesterday from one doctor to the other. I’m on the mend, I don’t need an operation.”

In 2019, the 57-year-old shared that she was diagnosed with lymphedema. The disease causes swelling as a result of lymph fluid accumulating in the soft tissues of the body.

Wendy Williams took to social media to share pictures of her swollen ankles and attempted to spread awareness about the condition.

She also had to take multiple breaks from the show throughout the year due to health concerns surrounding her illness.

Last year, she took another extended hiatus from the show to deal with fatigue due to her health complications. However, the star anchor has always been vocal about her issues.

She also addressed her battle with Graves’ disease, lymphedema and substance abuse in her best-selling autobiography Wendy’s Got the Heat.

Although the veteran broadcaster has been diagnosed with COVID-19, it is certain she will bounce back from the illness and get back on set soon.

The 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show is now slated to air on 4 October 2021. Meanwhile, producers will also schedule repeat telecasts of older episodes.

