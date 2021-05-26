"They were all over each other": Wendy Williams claims Drake and Kim Kardashian are "hooking up"

According to a recent bombshell claim made by talk show host Wendy Williams, Drake and Kim Kardashian are allegedly "hooking up."

In a recent segment on The Wendy Williams Show, the 56-year-old commented on Kendall Jenner's recent tequila launch party that Kim Kardashian and Drake attended, separately.

From delving into the persistent rumors surrounding their alleged relationship to even commenting on Kim Kardashian's possible motives for getting close to Drake, Wendy Williams' recent claims have set quite a few tongues wagging across social media recently.

Drake x Kim Kardashian rumors intensify after Wendy Williams' bombshell claim

One of the major highlights of the recent episode of the Wendy Williams Show centered around the rumored relationship between Drake and Kim Kardashian.

Speaking about the same, the eponymous host of the show claimed that according to info gathered by an insider, the duo is reportedly "hooking up":

"Kim Kardashian and Drake. The rumors never stop. The rumors have been for years that they have been dating or hooking up or whatever. Well, they arrived separately for Kendall's tequila party. The rumor was they were all over each other inside the party. Do I believe this? For a moment. Do I believe that Drake and Kim are on the same plane? No."

The media personality proceeded to explain why she wasn't exactly on board the idea of them possibly dating, as she claimed it was more of a "slide-by" than an actual relationship:

"They got their two greatnesses, but he's got a lot of catching up to do with a woman with divorces under her belt, a bunch of children, and a full career. She's older than him, and you know what I think this was? A slide by. Several times over. I don't believe this is a real relationship, but you believe what you want!"

She also couldn't resist stoking the fire further regarding their rumored relationship simply being a means of Kim Kardashian getting back at her ex, Kanye West.

"Kanye and Kim, from what I understand, don't like each other at all at this moment, and a great way for her just to twist the knife a little bit is why not be seen out with Drake? I think this is a see-out and a hook-up. It's not long-term."

With Wendy Williams' recent claim destined to generate renewed interest in the long-standing rumors surrounding Kim Kardashian and Drake's alleged relationship, it now remains to be seen if it proves to be prophetic or not.