Sherri Shepherd net worth 2021: Guest host's fortune explored as The Wendy Williams Show receives ratings boom

With Sherri Shepherd hosting, it looks like Wendy Williams’ break from daytime television has worked well for her and her show, which is now receiving a positive response from the audience.

Reports from the first week of November say that the episodes hosted by Sherri Shepherd have increased the ratings of The Wendy Williams Show. It is the highest rating the show has recieved since it's start in mid-October.

Shepherd’s name is familiar for fans of The Wendy Williams Show, as she has appeared as a guest several times in the last few years.

Thank You for supporting me! The love you all have shown has been so appreciated! 💜



#WendyWilliams #SherriShepherd Sunday night I had an emergency appendectomy… But on Tuesday I made my return to The @WendyWilliams Show!Thank You for supporting me! The love you all have shown has been so appreciated! 💜

According to The Wrap, celebrities like Leah Remini, Whitney Cummings, and Sherri Shepherd have filled in for Williams in the first few weeks of the latest season.

The show also recently announced that Williams will not return as host and a couple of guest hosts will take her place until December. Wendy Williams also mentioned last week that she recovering from the health issues that are keeping her away from the show this time. However, her physicians are not ready to relieve her yet.

Net worth of Sherri Shepherd explored

Sherri Shepherd is a popular actress, comedian, and author. She has been a recipient of several Daytime Emmy Award nominations and has appeared on sitcoms like The Jamie Foxx Show, Sherri, Mr. Iglesias, and more.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 54-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. Shepherd’s work as an actor, comedian, and author is her primary source of income. However, detailed information on her assets is currently unavailable.

Sherri Shepherd published her book, Permission Slips: Every Woman’s Guide to Giving Herself a Break in 2009. She then participated in the 14th season of the popular competition series, Dancing with the Stars, in 2012 and played a recurring role on the satirical sitcom, 30 Rock.

Shepherd is a mother of two children. She first married Jeff Tarpley in 2001 and welcomed a son, Jeffrey, in April 2005. She then got engaged to Lamar Sally in 2010 and they tied the knot in 2011. They separated in May 2014 and welcomed a son through surrogacy in August 2014.

About The Wendy Williams Show

Queen Latifah visits "The Wendy Williams Show" to promote her new movie "Joyful Noise" (Image by Rahav Segev via Getty Images)

The Wendy Williams Show is a popular talk show created and hosted by Wendy Williams. The show first aired in July 2008 and is distributed by Debmar-Mercury.

The show’s format is based on entertainment and emphasizes mostly celebrity news and gossip alongside lifestyle features. It is broadcast live in front of a studio audience from Mondays to Thursdays.

The show has been a recipient of eleven Daytime Emmy Award nominations and won one Creative Arts Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Hairstyling in 2011.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia