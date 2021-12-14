Ingo Rademacher net worth: Former General Hospital star's fortune explored as he sues ABC over vaccine mandate

Actor Ingo Rademacher is taking legal action against ABC over its Covid-19 vaccine mandate.

Rademacher exited the show, General Hospital in November after he did not agree with the production’s mandate and called it unlawful in court documents filed in Los Angeles on December 13.

Why is Ingo Rademacher suing ABC?

Ingo Rademacher lawsuit against ABC deals with the mandatory Covid-19 mandate. The lawsuit mentions that ABC does not have the power to force medical treatment of anyone against their will and it leads to religious discrimination and violation of Rademacher’s rights under state and federal law.

The documents say that Ingo Rademacher emailed Disney’s HR department in October, saying that he was permitted a religious exemption against Covid-19 vaccination based on his moral belief that "his body is favored by his creator with natural processes to protect him and its natural wholeness cannot be violated by the administration of artificially created copies of genetic material."

The lawsuit states that he was asked to participate in an interview with an HR lawyer about his religious exceptions, which he linked to a cross-examination. His request was denied during the interview and the contract was terminated.

Rademacher’s lawyer, Scott Street, said the case is about freedom that includes freedom of religion and the right to privacy provided to Californians by the state Constitution. Street said that cases decided several years ago cannot change that and that the world has changed now alongside the law.

Net worth of Ingo Rademacher explored

Ingo Rademacher is a well-known actor, mostly known for his appearance as Jasper “Jax” Jacks on the soap opera, General Hospital. He also grabbed 5th place on the 16th season of the reality show, Dancing with the Stars.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 50-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. Rademacher has been active in the entertainment industry for a long time because of which he has been able to earn such a huge fortune for himself.

Although detailed information on his assets is not available, he is heavily involved in social responsibilities. Reports say that he donates 10% of his income to the needy and the development of society.

While taking a one-year break from General Hospital, he appeared in another soap opera, Titans, and played a recurring role on Hawaii Five-0 in 2016. He was then cast as Thorne Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful in 2017.

Ingo Rademacher is currently married to Ehiku and they are the parents of three children. The pair are also the owners of an activewear store, Mahiku, in Hawaii.

