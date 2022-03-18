What is Wendy Williams' net worth? Fortune explored, as talk show host talks about bank battle and more

Wendy Williams recently addressed several issues relating to her health and financial battles by calling into Good Morning America on Thursday. The 57-year-old TV personality has struggled with severe health issues due to Graves' disease, and over the past few months, it seems to have deteriorated further, forcing her to quit The Wendy Williams Show.

Wendy Williams spoke to Good Morning America, stating her struggles with the bank, which has frozen several million dollars of her money after stating that she is unsound of mind. Williams has denied the claim, stating that she is perfectly sound of mind and just wants full access to her own money.

How much does Wendy Williams make?

As of 2022, the prolific TV personality's net worth is a whopping $20 million. It is stated that her salary for The Wendy Williams Show is $10 million per year. With 180 episodes so far, it breaks down her salary to $55,000 per episode.

Speaking about her fortune, she has claimed how others have framed her as unsound of mind only to take control of her bank accounts. She said:

"When people want control of their accounts, they say anything, including something crazy like that about me."

Regarding her health, Williams has also said:

"[My] health is very well. And I've actually had a few appointments," she continued. "You know, I'm 57 now and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old."

Interested readers can check out the full interview with Williams below. She refused to come on screen, but spoke to the channel over the phone. Williams spoke in length about her financial struggles and her legal battle with the bank.

She further stated that she only wants access to her own hard-earned money. Williams claimed that she has been an honest person and has worked hard throughout her career, and does not want another person handling her account. Her statement says:

"I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I've worked hard for my entire life. My entire life. I don't lie, I don't cheat and I don't steal. I am an honest, hard-working person."

Williams has suffered from Graves’ disease, an autoimmune condition that causes hyperthyroidism, for over two decades. Her worsening health has recently forced her out of her acclaimed show, which is currently on its fourteenth season. The creators, however, have said that Wendy is welcome back in the next season if her health improves.

