What was American Song Contest’s jury ranking for semi-final round 1? Washington’s Allen Stone tops the chart

American Song Contest season 1 has announced its first grand finalist in episode 6. Washington’s Allen Stone topped the jury’s result list and earned a spot in the finale.

The latest episode of the American Song Contest season 1 held the first round of the semi-finals. It featured 11 artists who leveled up their performances by crooning their original songs.

The show features singers, bands, and duet performers who participate in qualifier rounds representing their state and showcase original compositions. National jury and the public vote for their favorite contestants, who appear in the semi-finals. The next step is the grand finale.

The jury’s ranking list features Kentucky in the second position

All 11 semi-finalists performed the songs that they sang during the qualifier rounds. In episode 6, they modified the composition a bit and delivered another terrific performance.

While they all deserved appreciation, the national jury picked Washington’s Allen Stone as the first grand finalist.

Four contestants will be picked in the upcoming episode based on the jury and public’s votes.

As per the latest episode’s ranking by the jury, the chart reads:

1) Allen Stone from Washington sang A Little Bit of Both.

2) Jordan Smith from Kentucky sang Sparrow.

3) Hueston from Rhode Island sang Held on Too Long.

4) Ada LeAnn from Michigan sang Natalie.

5) AleXa from Oklahoma sang Wonderland.

6) Ni/Co from Alabama sang The Difference.

7) Jonah Prill from Montana sang Fire It Up.

8) Jared Lee from Massachusetts sang Shameless.

9) MARi from New Hampshire sang Fly.

10) Ryan Charles from Wyoming sang New Boot Goofin’.

11) Riker Lynch from Colorado sang Feel The Love.

American Song Contest fans’ reaction to Allen Stone’s performance

Prior to the performance, Allen Stone stated some facts related to the original lyrics of his song, A Bit of Both. He explained that his life-changing experience of fatherhood inspires the complex lyrics.

In an Instagram post via the official American Song Contest official page, Stone revealed his favorite lyrics from the song.

“If you’ve look towards heaven on any given night, you may see the stars burning, shining ever bright. But are they really shinning or or just burning in the sky? Maybe they’re a little bit of not at the same time.”

Meanwhile, his semi-final performance left hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg with moist eyes. Fans, too, loved Stone’s singing. Take a look at their reactions:

⭐Libs Rule⭐ @livetweettweet Randomly watching this show where singers from each state compete. Allen Stone from Washington state is damn cool! Maybe put a hashtag of the show name on screen @nbc ?? Oh, finally, #americansongcontest Randomly watching this show where singers from each state compete. Allen Stone from Washington state is damn cool! Maybe put a hashtag of the show name on screen @nbc?? Oh, finally, #americansongcontest

Jolie East-Miji @Jolieeast_miji Allen Stone vibrato's! I usually hate when singers do it. They don't do it right. But his is hella smooth that it works. #americansongcontest Allen Stone vibrato's! I usually hate when singers do it. They don't do it right. But his is hella smooth that it works. #americansongcontest

Emily Ward 💜 @omgitsemilyward I like Allen Stone a lot, especially of the auto-picks by the jury. Not sure if it’s the one I want to win the whole thing though #AmericanSongContest I like Allen Stone a lot, especially of the auto-picks by the jury. Not sure if it’s the one I want to win the whole thing though #AmericanSongContest

Ruin🎤🤡Crown @ruincrown Initially, I felt I was not going to like Allen Stone, but his solid performances and smooth sound really made me love his music. Wish he did a little more vocally, but he’s so solid that I can’t blame him for sticking to what is natural. #americansongcontest Initially, I felt I was not going to like Allen Stone, but his solid performances and smooth sound really made me love his music. Wish he did a little more vocally, but he’s so solid that I can’t blame him for sticking to what is natural. #americansongcontest

Next week, another set of semi-finalists will appear to showcase their singing talent. After two semi-final weeks, the American Song Contest finale will be held on Monday, May 9 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on NBC.

Edited by Suchitra