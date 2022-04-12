"Allen Stone has a Monsta’ Hit!!": American Song Contest fans react as Washington's Allen Stone qualifies for semi-finals

Episode 4 of American Song Contest aired tonight on NBC. The episode featured eleven budding singers and bands from different states and territories of the United States performing to qualify for the semi-final. Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson host the show.

Washington's Allen Stone was ranked the highest by the jury in the American Song Contest and hence qualified for the semi-final round. Fans will have to wait until next week to find out which three members of The Live Qualifiers Part 4 will get a chance to perform in the semi-finals.

Other performers of American Song Contest were Savannah Keyes from Utah, NËITHER from Washington, D.C., Alexis Cunningham from West Virginia, Jared Lee from Massachusetts, The Crystal Method from Nevada, MARi from New Hampshire, Bri Steves from Pennsylvania, Las Marías from Arizona, Stela Cole from Georgia and Bronson Varde from Hawaii.

American Song Contest's fans react to Allen Stone qualifying for the semi-finals

Allen Stone was the last performer of American Song Contest tonight. He surprised his fans after replacing Jared Lee from Massachusetts at the very last moment, as none of the other performers could remove him from the top of Jury's vote.

His song A Bit of Both touched the hearts of listeners, as it was melodious and full of hopeful lyrics. He also challenged Hueston before his performance, saying:

"If I don’t place higher than Rhode Island, I will quit music."

American Song Contest fans were thrilled with the jury's decision and felt that his song had just the spark the show needed.

emily 💙💛🧀🎸🛸 @ameliavina97 ALLEN WON???? OMG OMG OMG!!!! DESERVED OMG AAAAAAHHH I'M SCREAMING SHAKING CRYING #AmericanSongContest ALLEN WON???? OMG OMG OMG!!!! DESERVED OMG AAAAAAHHH I'M SCREAMING SHAKING CRYING #AmericanSongContest

Eurofreak🤥Rachel🤥 @rachelmwood225 🫃🏽 The #AmericanSongContest juries let my girls from Arizona down but they regained my respect making Washington the JURY WINNER🫃🏽 The #AmericanSongContest juries let my girls from Arizona down but they regained my respect making Washington the JURY WINNER 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🫃🏽

Ruin🎤🤡Crown @ruincrown I know Allen Stone would steal jury vote. It was truly an amazing song. So happy for Bri taking 3rd…well 4th. Get out there and vote friends! We gotta get our favorites to the semis! #AmericanSongContest I know Allen Stone would steal jury vote. It was truly an amazing song. So happy for Bri taking 3rd…well 4th. Get out there and vote friends! We gotta get our favorites to the semis! #AmericanSongContest

Brandi CD @BrandingBrandi American Song Contest jury gets a little credit back for putting through Allen Stone tho. American Song Contest jury gets a little credit back for putting through Allen Stone tho.

violetR 🍙 watch pricunny @getmyshinin we are BLEST in this chili's tonight because jury picked the RIGHT whiteguy song today in #AmericanSongContest we are BLEST in this chili's tonight because jury picked the RIGHT whiteguy song today in #AmericanSongContest

#AmericanSongContest My rank for the automatic qualifiers as of now:1. Allen Stone2. Hueston3. Jordan Smith4. Tyler Braden My rank for the automatic qualifiers as of now:1. Allen Stone2. Hueston3. Jordan Smith4. Tyler Braden#AmericanSongContest

march 23rd. @geeondruh Allen Stone at the top as he should be. America did right this time. #AmericanSongContest Allen Stone at the top as he should be. America did right this time. #AmericanSongContest https://t.co/SEZouTAUyk

Allen Stone was raised in the small town of Chewelah, Washington, and grew up listening to gospel music. He wrote his first song when he was 11. Allen dropped out of college and moved to Seattle to kick-start his music career. He made his debut album titled Last to Speak in 2010.

Stone won the week four qualification round, becoming the 13th semi-finalist this week after Grant Knoche, Ni/Co, Riker Lynch, Tyler Braden, Jordan Smith, Broderick Jones, Jonah Prill, Chloe Fredericks, Hueston, AleXa, Michael Bolton, and Christian Pagán.

Others who qualified for the semi-finals tonight

Last week, Tennessee’s Tyler Braden qualified for the semi-final from The Live Qualifiers Part 3. The show announced today that the three singers going forward on the show with him are Colorado's Riker Lynch, Alabama's Ni/Co, and Texas' Grant Knoche.

Riker Lynch from Alabama performed his new song, Feel the Love, last week. The 30-year-old R5 and Riker and the Beachcombers musician is representing his home state of Colorado. He joined the cast of Glee for three seasons, and after accumulating over a dozen credits, Riker is now a filmmaker.

Ni/Co performed his original The Difference last week. The singer is part of a duo comprising Dani Brillhart and Colton Jones. Ni/Co's music has been featured on various networks, including CW, VH1, NBC, BET, TNT, Starz, and Freeform.

Texas' Grant Knocke performed his original song, Mr. Independent, last week. The 19-year-old taught himself to write and produce songs in his childhood bedroom. He currently has 900,000 followers.

While Zabala and the other performers of The American Contest Qualifiers 3 are out for now, two of them can still be voted back in the redemption round of the semi-finals.

Viewers can watch new episodes of American Song Contest every Monday on NBC at 8pm ET/PT.

