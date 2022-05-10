What time will The Chase Season 3 Episode 2 air? James “The High Roller” Holzhauer set to return and more

Episode 2 of the reality game show, The Chase Season 3 will air on Tuesday, May 10, at 9 pm ET on ABC. The second episode will mark the return of James “The High Roller” Holzhauer to the show.

Hosted by Sara Haines, the quiz competition is adapted from a British program of the same name and it features contestants who attempt to win money by challenging a quiz show genius, who is called a Chaser.

All about The Chase Season 3 Episode 2

The next episode will air on Tuesday, May 10, with three contestants battling it out against trivia master James “The High Roller” Holzhauer.

The official description of Episode 2 reads:

“OG Chaser James “The High Roller” Holzhauer makes his season three debut as he faces off in a trivia battle against a market research manager, a hospital physician and a music journalist.”

The show preview shows host Sara Haines asking one of the players about the color of the planet Uranus, to which the player locks 'reddish-brown' as her answer. If the answer is correct, she will get a step closer to winning the cash prize. If not, she might get eliminated from the show.

Season 3 features Brandon Blackwell, Buzzy Cohen, and Victoria Groce in the Chaser panel along with James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter. They are ready to put their best foot forward in a bid to stop ace quizzers from answering questions and winning cash prizes.

Ken Jennings and Mark “The Beast” Labbet will no longer be Chasers on the show.

About James “The High Roller” Holzhauer on The Chase

One of the most popular Chasers on the gameshow, James “The High Roller” Holzhauer, joined the cast in January 2021 along with Chasers Brad Rutter and Ken Jennings.

Born in Naperville, Illinois, Holzhauer is also a professional sports gambler who has appeared on the same version of the show in 2014 as a contestant and defeated Chaser Mark Labbett. In the Final Cash round, Holzhauer defeated Labbett 26 to 9, winning $58,333.33 on the show.

After Thomas Kinne, Michal Sharon, Darragh Ennis, Žarko Stevanović, Grażyna Werner, and Manuel Hobiger, Holzhauer is the seventh former contestant to become a Chaser.

Holzhauer is best known for being the 32-time champion in Jeopardy! in 2019, as well as being the second highest money-winner in regular play in the same gameshow. He is also the winner of the Tournament of Champions.

The Chase Season 3 Episode 1 recap

The premiere episode on May 3 saw new Chaser Brandon "The Lightning Bolt" Blackwell facing three opponents, namely office manager Shannon, attorney Felice and teacher Phil, who tried their best to win against the Chaser but failed to do so in the final round. The contestants answered 15 questions correctly, but Brandon won the round with all the correct answers, leaving the players empty-handed.

Will James “The High Roller” Holzhauer also give tough competition to the players in the second episode of The Chase? Tune in on Tuesday, May 10, to find out.

