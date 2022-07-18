Where is Love Island USA Season 4 filmed? Location and more details explored

Viewers must make way for season 4 of Love Island USA, which is premiering on July 19, 2022. The hot dating reality show has previously been filmed in places such as Fiji and Las Vegas. However, the upcoming season has been shot on the California coast. Nevertheless, the show is yet to reveal more details about the location.

Season 4 of Love Island USA will feature a set of hot singletons who are seeking love. Moreover, they have to compete in physical challenges while choosing a partner with whom they wish to play for the rest of the season. However, any participant that fails to find an ideal partner gets dumped from the game.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Throughout their stay, temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or 'recouple' with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed."

What is Love Island USA season 4 all about?

Love Island USA was inspired by the British version that is aired on HULU. The dating reality show involves sexy singletons from different corners of the country desiring to explore their love life amongst new faces. Moreover, they are seeking to find love, someone whom they can ultimately win the game with. However, the journey will not be easy for these contestants as they have to stick with one person amidst the temptation. Furthermore, no one in the villa is prohibited from 'recoupling', meaning they can fall for contestants who are already dating someone else in the villa.

Amidst all the temptation and dating fuss, they also have to concentrate on winning challenges to gain advantages that they can use later on their road to winning the game. Furthermore, contestants who fail to find an ideal partner get removed from the show. Ultimately, the couple that wins the game will win a grand cash prize of $100,000.

Viewers may already know that the previous three seasons of Love Island USA ran on CBS. But for the fourth season, the show has signed up to be telecast on Peacock.

Jenny Groom, Executive VP of Entertainment and Unscripted Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, spoke about the show being aired on Peacock:

“Love Island is a highly addictive dating format that is primed for a streaming service like Peacock where we can push boundaries.”

Speaking about the concept of the show, she further said:

“The series took pop culture by storm after the U.K. format found fans across the world, and we are thrilled to be able to bring an all-new version to Peacock this summer anchoring our unscripted slate.”

Moreover, the show will drop six episodes every week, totalling 80 episodes for this season.

Who is hosting Love Island USA season 4?

The upcoming season of the hot dating reality show will be hosted by Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland, who will be replacing Arielle Vandenburg, the host for the previous two seasons.

The show is produced by ITV Entertainment with Andy Cadman, alongside Ben Thursby-Palmer and Mike Espinosa. Viewers can catch the show's premiere on July 19, 2022, on Peacock.

