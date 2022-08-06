Why are fans slamming Nadjha for crying over Isaiah in Love Island USA Season 4?

In the latest episode of Love Island USA Season 4, a recoupling round was held where Jeff picked new bombshell Nadjha as his partner.

This time, the guys got to choose their partner during the recoupling session after three newcomers entered the villa. Nadjha, Katherine (Kat), and Jared received islander-cooked meals per their wishes. For Nadjha, Jeff cooked dinner, and Isaiah made the dessert.

On her respective dates with the two boys, she instantly connected with Isaiah, who recently had the chance to be with Sydney at Hideaway. But after spending time with Nadjha, Isaiah found it challenging to choose between her and Sydney.

During the recoupling round, Jeff got the first chance to pick his partner and chose Nadjha. The latter didn’t seem pleased with the decision as she wanted to be with Isaiah. She was even seen shedding tears for him, which didn’t go down well with the fans.

a. @allyhaiz nadjha doing all this crying over ISAIAH!? you barely know this man. #LoveIslandUSA nadjha doing all this crying over ISAIAH!? you barely know this man. #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/26L6zvfEEY

What are Love Island USA fans saying about Nadjha crying?

Viewers shared their opinions on Nadjha crying over Isaiah on Twitter. They found it weird that she broke down for someone she had known for just a few hours. Some fans even felt bad for Jeff as he might not connect with his partner as he thought he would.

#LoveIslandUSA I feel bad for Jeff. Nadjah really wanted Isaiah. And Isaiah really wanted her. I feel bad for Jeff. Nadjah really wanted Isaiah. And Isaiah really wanted her. #LoveIslandUSA

After the recoupling round, Nadjha was seen talking to Zeta about Isaiah. She told the OG islander that she came to the villa for Isaiah even after knowing he shared a string bond with Sydney. Zeta stated that she loves Sydney, but a “connection is a connection.” Seeing Nadjha cry, Kat came to her to console her.

In a confessional, a crying Nadjha said:

“It’s just like so stressful like I think I am crying cause I am overwhelmed. Wanting something and like not getting like a fair chance at it. I don’t know it’s really hard, it f***ing su*ks and it’s like I am just not used to like getting treated like that.”

Meanwhile, fans have slammed Nadjha for wasting tears over a 21-year-old boy and ignoring Jeff. Take a look at Love Island USA fans’ reactions:

kahlia 🦋 @kahliiia_ now why tf is nadjha crying this hard over a man she met less than 24 hours ago PLSSS #LoveIslandUSA now why tf is nadjha crying this hard over a man she met less than 24 hours ago PLSSS #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/baWCjxaLDG

CUFF IT @LibongoKelepu #LoveIslandUSA Nadjha really crying because she wants Isiah ? No ways Nadjha really crying because she wants Isiah ? No ways 😭😭😭 #LoveIslandUSA

ҟąì ʂҽժąì ³³³ @joondontpullout nadjha crying over isaiah is actually insane like girl pls find some business #LoveIslandUSA nadjha crying over isaiah is actually insane like girl pls find some business #LoveIslandUSA

Stacy🇧🇧 @Stacy_Og Nadjha crying was so lame. If you want to get to know Isaiah then talk to him tf. #LoveIslandUSA Nadjha crying was so lame. If you want to get to know Isaiah then talk to him tf. #LoveIslandUSA

trash panda⚡️ @Nadia20 I don’t understand crying over a man you hardly know. Nadjha has Jeff but is crying over Isaiah? #LoveIslandUSA I don’t understand crying over a man you hardly know. Nadjha has Jeff but is crying over Isaiah? #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/nYm0XYt5zB

Es🇯🇲 @Estaa_Harrison Nadjha crying over Isaiah when Jeff is right there, get her out man #LoveIslandUSA Nadjha crying over Isaiah when Jeff is right there, get her out man #LoveIslandUSA

Profanity🤬 @qxeeny333 Nadjha please don’t give Isaiah the time of day you have Jeff right there #LoveIslandUSA Nadjha please don’t give Isaiah the time of day you have Jeff right there #LoveIslandUSA

hater🤍 @ComingForxYou Nadjha crying over Isaiah is so embarrassing, girl .. girl .. #LoveIslandUSA Nadjha crying over Isaiah is so embarrassing, girl .. girl .. #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/LwMreGlnZE

Jeff’s speech for Nadjha on Love Island USA

In Episode 17 of Love Island USA Season 4, the boys had to give a speech describing their connection to the girl they would pick. Jeff chose Nadjha after reading out his speech:

“She came in looking like an angel tonight. She match my fly, so we could fly together.”

Although Nadjha was not happy with the recoupling decision, she was seen trying to figure things out with Jeff. She wanted to partner up with Isaiah, who would have picked Nadjha given a chance before Jeff. Isaiah eventually chose Sydney, with whom he has been coupled for a long time.

Meanwhile, Sydney felt threatened after seeing Nadjha cry over Isaiah. She told Jeff they would have a “problem if she [Nadjha] makes any further movement.” Jeff was also concerned about his decision to pick Nadjha as she didn’t show interest while talking to him. He asked for Chazz and Kat’s advice, and they both assured him that the newbie would open up to him with time.

While the love triangle is set to bring in a lot of drama, Love Island USA opened the voting lines for the upcoming Casa Amor segment. Only time will tell whether relationships and friendships will take a toll during the next segment.

Viewers can watch a new episode of Love Island USA Season 4 from Tuesday through Sunday on Peacock at 9.00 PM ET.

