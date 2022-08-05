Why did Sydney cry? Fans slam Isaiah for gaslighting Love Island USA star in Season 4 Episode 16

Love Island USA Season 4 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, August 4, 2022. After last night's elimination, where Andy and Bria bid goodbye to the islanders, three new bombshells made their way to the villa: Jared Hassim, Katherine Rose, and Nadjha Day. It was evident that the dynamics and connections among the existing couples were about to change as the newcomers went on their respective dates.

Isaiah connected with Katherine and Nadjha but was more drawn toward the latter. He felt that his newfound connection would jeopardize his relationship with Sydney. To explore new terrains, he opened up to Sydney and confessed that he connected with Nadjha. He added that Sydney would also "feel something" if a new guy came in.

Fans were upset with Isaiah for "gaslighting" Sydney, which made her cry. One tweeted:

Love Island USA contestant Isaiah builds a new connection and leaves Sydney crying

On tonight's episode of Love Island USA, things seemed more complicated than usual. With the entry of new bombshells, Jared, Katherine, and Nadjha, the existing couples were in for some drama. One of them was Isaiah and Sydney. The former connected to both the new ladies but instantly attracted Nadjha.

While Nadjha was interested in exploring her connection with Isaiah, and the duo went on a date, it was evident that he was ready to risk his relationship with Syndey to explore his connection with the newbie. While talking to her, he said:

"I'm more than happy to be open. You know what I'm saying? I defiitely..I can't...You can't ever be set up a 100% on someone. This is Love Island, you can never be super set on someone."

While in conversation with Sydney, he "gaslighted" her by indicating that he was attracted to the new ladies, and it would be the same for Sydney if she saw two new men coming into the Love Island USA villa. He said:

"Obviously like, if three dudes walk in..you'd feel something with someone. You'd feel something with someone, yes?"

However, Sydney asked him not to speak on her behalf and proceeded to cry in a confessional, stating that she didn't like how Isaiah talked to her.

Later in the Love Island USA episode, Isaiah sat down with Timmy and discussed his complicated relationship with Sydney and Nadjha. Isaiah confessed that he was attracted to Nadjha and that would jeopardize his existing relationship with Sydney. He said:

"So I came in hot with Nadjha right?..She's good bro...she just f****ed me up bro..It's just like me thinking about the predicament. If I get to know this girl more bro, um..like the vibe between me and Sydney is just gonna start crashing."

However, Timmy warned Isaiah not to make the same mistake as he did while choosing Bria and risking his relationship with Zeta. He said:

"Obviously your case is different, but,..at the end of the day I left somebody who I had a lot of history with to explore something..So I wasn't looking over my shoulder while I'm with z at Bria."

Isaiah, however, stressed that he was still interested in exploring his connection with the Love Island USA newbie, Nadjha.

Previously, the islanders had chosen Isaiah and Sydney to build their romantic connection in the secret hideaway. They bonded over some chocolates and music, and Sydney revealed that she was scared of being overly attached to him. At the same time, Isaiah revealed that he only had eyes for her.

Fans react to Isaiah gaslighting Syndey on Love Island USA Season 4

Fans of the show slammed Isaiah after he "gaslighted" Sydney. Check out to see what they had to say.

Ny🌹 @_nyalove14_ Not Isaiah trying to gaslight Sydney… “if a guy came in you’d feel something right?!!” HUH SIR? Just bc you jump at every pretty girl Does not mean she’ll switch up that fast #LoveIslandUSA Not Isaiah trying to gaslight Sydney… “if a guy came in you’d feel something right?!!” HUH SIR? Just bc you jump at every pretty girl Does not mean she’ll switch up that fast #LoveIslandUSA

♉️ ALIEN SUPERSTAR 👽😈 @RobynDMarley_ I told y’all Isaiah was bad news … straight garbage of a man, from his blaccent to his ugly dangly earring. He didn’t have to gaslight Sydney like that #LoveIslandUSA I told y’all Isaiah was bad news … straight garbage of a man, from his blaccent to his ugly dangly earring. He didn’t have to gaslight Sydney like that #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/BxIDVuIGLM

Bloop @shawny0818 If Sydney cannot tell by now: Isaiah bringing up that hypothetical about three new boys coming in blah blah blah, is basically him trying to convince himself and gaslight her into thinking that he’s not wrong for cracking on with the new girls. Get a grip hun #loveislandusa If Sydney cannot tell by now: Isaiah bringing up that hypothetical about three new boys coming in blah blah blah, is basically him trying to convince himself and gaslight her into thinking that he’s not wrong for cracking on with the new girls. Get a grip hun #loveislandusa https://t.co/3LOboW2qUL

Kay🥰 @OmgItsKayyyy I knew it was gonna happen #LoveIslandUSA Yasss Isaiah gaslight SydneyI knew it was gonna happen Yasss Isaiah gaslight Sydney 😂😂 I knew it was gonna happen 😂😂 #LoveIslandUSA

holistic mami✨ @LeArielleSimone isaiah is gaslighting sydney bad by putting words in her mouth so he doesn’t feel bad for his dirt. #LoveIslandUSA isaiah is gaslighting sydney bad by putting words in her mouth so he doesn’t feel bad for his dirt. #LoveIslandUSA

Trinity 🦋 @Trinityreality1 As much as Sydney annoys me , Isaiah playing with her feelings HARD . #LoveIslandUSA As much as Sydney annoys me , Isaiah playing with her feelings HARD . #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/sfnlx7vbFH

Trinity 🦋 @Trinityreality1 Isaiah trying to convince Sydney she’ll turn her head at the next man that walks in #LoveIslandUSA Isaiah trying to convince Sydney she’ll turn her head at the next man that walks in #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/FZa63KRIVl

Season 4 of Love Island USA brings in spice with every episode. The introduction of bombshells every other episode is making existing relationships complicated. Moreover, with such a fast-paced format, some viewers feel that the dating series feels rushed, whereas others are in for the drama.

Keep watching Love Island USA on Peacock.

