"Andy is messy": Fans react to Andy coupling up with Isaiah's partner Sydney on Love Island USA

Love Island USA aired a dramatic episode on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 9 pm ET on Peacock. The one-hour packed time frame came with a lot of surprises and shocks for viewers as they witnessed recoupling sessions, introduction of newbies and an unsatisfactory elimination. They were also fed adequate drama from all the couples in the episode.

The biggest shock for Love Island USA viewers was when Andy coupled up with Isaiah's partner Sydney during the recoupling session. One fan tweeted:

In the beginning of the episode, the contestants had to undertake a kissing booth challenge where they all kissed each other blindfolded and rated each other's kisses. Andy scored the lowest among the boys, with Sydney specifically mentioning that she didn't like his kiss. However, things turned upside down at the recoupling session.

Andy went ahead and chose Isaiah's partner Sydney, who also happily accepted the contestant's offer. This came as a shock to viewers and fellow islanders, while completely blindsiding Isaiah. However, he then went on to choose Mady, which led to Valerie Bragg's elimination from the show.

Fans taken aback by Love Island USA contestant Andy's decision to choose Syndey during recoupling

Following the episode, viewers took to Twitter to express their shock at the sudden turn of events.

Mekishana Pierre @mekishana I'm genuinely dying that Andy chose such violence by recoupling with Sydney. They never had a legit conversation and neither told their partners they were feeling other people -- it's just chaos!! #LoveIslandUSA I'm genuinely dying that Andy chose such violence by recoupling with Sydney. They never had a legit conversation and neither told their partners they were feeling other people -- it's just chaos!! #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/A2IYt8qyr3

‘’ @Summer9e Wow Andy not even cute to be switching up like that #LoveIslandUSA Wow Andy not even cute to be switching up like that #LoveIslandUSA

that girl @whatareusayingg really and truly good for Andy for making a big move this early on #LoveIslandUSA really and truly good for Andy for making a big move this early on #LoveIslandUSA

Sev @Sevensmom23 Andy did what he was supposed to do cause chaos & be unpredictable. He really doesn’t owe anybody anything this early. #LoveIslandUSA Andy did what he was supposed to do cause chaos & be unpredictable. He really doesn’t owe anybody anything this early. #LoveIslandUSA

#LoveIslandUSA I really thought Mady was gonna switch up on Andy first. Andy!!!! I really thought Mady was gonna switch up on Andy first. Andy!!!!#LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/Da0ga4MGVO

Tash 🐉 @mani_gras Now why Andy giving us the drama we deserve. I’ve be praying for times like this #LoveIslandUSA Now why Andy giving us the drama we deserve. I’ve be praying for times like this #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/4fwryr6O9U

christy 🕊 @_christymarie_ isaiah was in such an uncomfortable situation LIKE andy didn’t communicate AT ALL before this. #LoveIslandUSA isaiah was in such an uncomfortable situation LIKE andy didn’t communicate AT ALL before this. #LoveIslandUSA

trutalu @tvfangasmxing Call Andy a snake if you want but the steal was pretty entertaining to watch #LoveIslandUSA Call Andy a snake if you want but the steal was pretty entertaining to watch #LoveIslandUSA

A quick review of Love Island USA contestant Andy's relationships until now

When Andy came into the series, his first choice of partner was Courtney. Although Courtney wasn't happy at being picked by him, she had no choice but to go ahead with the pairing. Once the duo sat down to talk, Andy revealed that he was a "mama's boy" and had a great professional and personal relationship with his mother.

Although Courtney respected his feelings, she wasn't sure if it was the right thing for her. In a confessional, she said:

"I'm feeling like super blessed to be coupled with andy because he is like so sweet, and so genuine, and such a little like nugget...but I'm looking for like..a manly man, you know? I don't know if I can like find that in someone who considers himself a straight up mama's boy."

After the first recoupling session on Love Island USA, Andy picked then newbie Mady, relieving Courtney of her worries. However, this week, he felt that he was missing the spark with his new partner. While Mady felt like she needed time to open up to Andy, the latter confessed that he kept waiting for the spark but it never came.

He then chose to form a connection with Isaiah's partner Sydney. Andy revealed that while everything with Mady seemed forced, it was easier to talk to Sydney and enjoy her company. Only time will tell how long this relationship will last.

Season 4 of Love Island USA is getting spicier with each passing episode. While the contestants in the villa have gone through a newly recoupled session and an elimination, the entry of two new bombshells, Chazz and Bria, might change the dynamics once again.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Love Island USA on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 on Peacock.

