Who is Val Bragg? Chase Stokes' mystery kisser denies causing ‘Outer Banks’ star's split with Madelyn Cline

American actor Chase Stokes recently packed on the PDA with a mystery woman following his split from Outer Banks co-star Madelyn Cline. The woman was later identified as Val Bragg after making a video addressing the situation.

On December 30, Bragg took to TikTok to share that several people accused her of causing a separation between Stokes and Cline. However, she refuted the claims and mentioned that the actor was “single” when he met her.

The woman also clarified that she was not dating Chase Stokes and that the pair only had a momentary drunken encounter in Florida on December 26.

Everything to know about Val Bragg

Val Bragg is a 22-year-old woman from Costa Rica (Image via Val Bragg/Instagram)

Val Bragg recently made news as the mystery woman spotted kissing Outer Banks star Chase Stokes at Eden the Lounge in Orlando. A video of their moment surfaced online and went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Bragg came forward to share that she received several negative comments due to the video and said people held her responsible for Stokes and Cline's break-up:

“I’ve been getting so many hate comments and DMs and people just calling me a home-wrecker and telling me that I’m the reason why Chase and his ex broke up, and that’s not true whatsoever.”

On Sunday, the 22-year-old shared that she visited Eden the Lounge with her best friend and randomly came across Chase Stokes. She also mentioned that they shared a close moment while they were drunk:

“You know, one thing led to another... It was like late at night. It was like super, you know, the place was about to close. And then I guess the lights turned on and somebody recorded us. We were both, I wanna say pretty drunk.”

She also claimed that Stokes and Cline have been single for the past month. Bragg even clarified that she is not dating the Tell Me Your Secrets actor:

“We’re not dating. It was nothing serious like that. No, it’s not like, ‘Oh, he moved on’ or anything like that. I’m pretty sure he’s still going through it, and that’s OK because I myself am going through a breakup as well.”

Bragg mentioned that she only shared a casual moment with Chase Stokes that went viral after someone released a secret recording of the moment:

“It was just a kiss that just, you know, somebody happened to record. I’m pretty sure I’m not the first girl that he has been with ever since they broke up and I’m not gonna be the last. It just so happened that somebody recorded us and it just went viral.”

Not much is known about Val Bragg’s personal life. She is reportedly from Costa Rica and is active on TikTok. She has over 7k followers on Instagram. Bragg also has a private Instagram account called Vals Wellness dedicated to fitness and wellness.

When did Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline break up?

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline confirmed their relationship in June 2020 (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline met in 2019 while filming season 1 of Outer Banks. After quarantining together, the pair developed a close friendship off-camera and became romantically involved.

The duo became Instagram official in June 2020. The following month, Chase Stokes opened up about their relationship while speaking to Us Weekly:

“We’ve got really great communication, and the cool part is we’ve started a friendship first, which is awesome to be friends before you dive into a relationship.”

However, the couple sparked separation rumors after Cline was seen with Ross Butler in September 2021. The latter clarified that the duo were just friends.

In November 2021, sources close to the Outer Banks stars confirmed that the pair had an amicable split after more than a year of relationship:

“They’ve been trying to work it out for quite some time but decided going their separate ways was best. They both have busy schedules, which made it hard for them to spend a lot of time together. They have no bad feelings toward each other and remain friends.”

After the separation, Chase Stokes was spotted with Val Bragger, while Madelyn Cline sparked romance rumors with influencer and DJ Zack Bia.

